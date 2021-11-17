Trending
Nov. 17, 2021

Luann de Lesseps says she's no longer seeing Mexican beau

By Annie Martin
Luann de Lesseps gave an update on her relationship with Radamez Rubio Gaytan. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Luann de Lesseps says she's no longer seeing her beau from Mexico.

The 56-year-old television personality gave an update on the relationship during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

De Lesseps had mentioned her beau during a previous appearance on WWHL. Page Six said in May that de Lesseps was seeing Radamez Rubio Gaytan, a Mexico City native and former NFL hopeful.

On Tuesday, de Lesseps was asked if she is still dating Gaytan.

"Well, no, because he was my lover for the moment," the star said. "He was my coping lover, and he's a great guy but he's in Mexico and I'm in New York. So if I see him soon, maybe, but he's not a fixed boyfriend, no."

"No doubt about it -- he's a great guy, he's hot," she added. "And I am going to Mexico in January, so I'll probably see him when I go."

De Lesseps and Gaytan were spotted together in the Hamptons in May following De Lesseps' split from Garth Wakeford. Page Six said the fling started during De Lesseps' previous trip to Mexico.

De Lesseps was previously married to Alexandre de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Jr. She has two children, daughter Victoria and son Noel, with Alexandre de Lesseps.

De Lesseps stars on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of New York, which concluded its 13th season in May.

