Famous birthdays for Nov. 16: Diana Krall, Marg Helgenberger

Diana Krall arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 JUNO Broadcast Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia, on March 25. The singer turns 57. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Tiberius, emperor of Rome, in 42 B.C.

-- Composer W.C. Handy, known as the "Father of the Blues," in 1873

-- Broadway director/playwright George S. Kaufman in 1889

-- Jazz guitarist/bandleader Eddie Condon in 1905

-- Actor Burgess Meredith in 1907

-- Actor Clu Gulager in 1928 (age 93)

-- Author Chinua Achebe in 1930

-- Actor Donna McKechnie in 1942 (age 79)

-- Video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Marg Helgenberger in 1958 (age 63)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Bruno Amato in 1961 (age 60)

-- Singer Diana Krall in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Lisa Bonet in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Missi Pyle in 1972 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Brooke Elliott in 1974 (age 47)

-- Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal in 1977 (age 44)

-- Olympic figure skater Oksana Baiul in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Pete Davidson in 1993 (age 28)

-- Actor Brandon Larracuente in 1994 (age 27)