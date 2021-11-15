Kourtney Kardashian voices love for Travis Barker on his 46th birthday

1/5

Kourtney Kardashian posted a tribute to Travis Barker on his birthday following their engagement. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating Travis Barker's 46th birthday. The 42-year-old television personality marked the occasion Sunday by dedicating a post to Barker on Instagram. Advertisement

Kardashian shared a slideshow of photos of herself and Barker holding hands and getting close inside a building.

"I [expletive] love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!" she captioned the post.

Barker responded with love in the comments.

"You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU," the musician wrote.

Kardashian's sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also took to the comments to wish Barker a happy birthday.

"The cutest," Kim wrote. "Happy Birthday Trav."

"Happy birthday Travis! Such a sweet birthday message! You guys deserve the best," Khloe said.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October. The couple were first linked in January and confirmed their romance the next month.

Kardashian has three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, while Barker has two children, Landon and Alabama, wit his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.