Famous birthdays for Nov. 15: Shailene Woodley, Beverly D'Angelo

1/2

Shailene Woodley attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 30 on November 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Nicholas V in 1397

-- British astronomer William Herschel, discoverer of the planet Uranus, in 1738

-- Artist Georgia O'Keeffe in 1887

-- World War II German Gen. Erwin Rommel in 1891

-- TV personality/retired Judge Joseph Wapner in 1919

-- Actor Ed Asner in 1929

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author J.G. Ballard in 1930

-- Pop singer Petula Clark in 1932 (age 89)

-- Actor Yaphet Kotto in 1939

-- Actor Sam Waterston in 1940 (age 81)

-- Conductor Daniel Barenboim in 1942 (age 79)

-- Fashion designer Jimmy Choo in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Beverly D'Angelo in 1951 (age 70)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Wrestler Randy Savage in 1952

-- Musician Kevin Eubanks in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Jonny Lee Miller in 1972 (age 49)

-- Rock musician Chad Kroeger in 1974 (age 47)

Advertisement

-- Actor Sean Murray in 1977 (age 44)

-- Golf champion Lorena Ochoa in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Sophia Di Martino in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Winston Duke in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Shailene Woodley in 1991 (age 30)