Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 15, 2021 / 9:35 AM

'Bachelor' alum Ben Higgins marries Jessica Clarke

By Annie Martin
1/4
'Bachelor' alum Ben Higgins marries Jessica Clarke
Ben Higgins (R) married his fiancée, Jessica Clarke, at a wedding outside Nashville. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Ben Higgins is a married man.

The 32-year-old television personality married his fiancée, Jessica Clarke, at a wedding Saturday outside Nashville.

Advertisement

People said Higgins and Clarke married at The Estate in Cherokee Dock with Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Ashley Iaconetti, Wells Adams and other Bachelor Nation alums in attendance.

"I am so excited," Higgins said. "We have so much to look forward to. And I know we will have a beautiful marriage."

Higgins said Wednesday on Instagram that the guests were about "to flood into Nashville for the wedding."

"My heart is at peace and my amazement continues that I get to marry @jessclarke_. She brings me to praise and thankfulness everyday (for the last 3 years). This is something I have dreamed of, my family has prayed for, and now we will celebrate!" he wrote.

Clarke shared photos from the wedding rehearsal Friday.

"Rehearsed and ready," she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Higgins and Clarke met on social media in 2018. Higgins previously appeared as a contestant in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette and starred in The Bachelor Season 20 and Bachelor Winter Games.

Read More

Tayshia Adams on dating 'Bachelor' men: 'I kinda dodged a bullet' Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding Beyonce releases new song 'Be Alive' for 'King Richard' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift messes with a wedding in 'I Bet You Think About Me' video
Music // 6 minutes ago
Taylor Swift messes with a wedding in 'I Bet You Think About Me' video
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift messes with Miles Teller's wedding in her new music video for "I Bet You Think About Me."
Heather Gay reacts to 'horrible' moment in Jen Shah's arrest
TV // 32 minutes ago
Heather Gay reacts to 'horrible' moment in Jen Shah's arrest
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Heather Gay reacted to the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" footage of the federal raid on Jen Shah's home.
Kourtney Kardashian voices love for Travis Barker on his 46th birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian voices love for Travis Barker on his 46th birthday
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian posted a tribute to Travis Barker on his birthday following their engagement.
WWE 'Tribute to the Troops': Roman Reigns takes on Shinsuke Nakamura
TV // 1 hour ago
WWE 'Tribute to the Troops': Roman Reigns takes on Shinsuke Nakamura
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Roman Reigns battled Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE's 19th annual "Tribute to the Troops" special.
Susan Boyle lands cameo role on BBC Scotland's 'River City'
TV // 2 hours ago
Susan Boyle lands cameo role on BBC Scotland's 'River City'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Susan Boyle will be making a cameo appearance on an upcoming episode of BBC Scotland soap opera "River City."
Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' dominates Critics Choice Documentary Awards
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' dominates Critics Choice Documentary Awards
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson's "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," won big at the sixth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards.
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Music // 3 hours ago
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS were the big winners at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, as they took home a leading four awards.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 15: Shailene Woodley, Beverly D'Angelo
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 15: Shailene Woodley, Beverly D'Angelo
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Actor Shailene Woodley turns 30 and actor Beverly D'Angelo turns 70, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 15.
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
TV // 20 hours ago
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Eternals" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $27.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Kaitlyn Dever shares first photo of her from costume drama 'Rosaline'
TV // 20 hours ago
Kaitlyn Dever shares first photo of her from costume drama 'Rosaline'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Kaitlyn Dever shared on Instagram a photo of her dressed in her upcoming "Romeo & Juliet" spinoff, "Rosaline."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Lautner announces engagement to nurse Tay Dome
Taylor Lautner announces engagement to nurse Tay Dome
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well,' appears in Pete Davidson's 'Three Sad Virgins' video
Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well,' appears in Pete Davidson's 'Three Sad Virgins' video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement