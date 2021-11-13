Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 13, 2021 / 11:15 AM

Gavan O'Herlihy -- Chuck from 'Happy Days' -- dead at 70

By Karen Butler

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Gavan O'Herlihy, an Irish actor best known for his portrayal of the eldest Cunningham sibling, Chuck, on the U.S. sitcom Happy Days, has died in Britain at the age of 70, his agent said.

"He was a wonderful actor with a long and distinguished career in film, television, and theatre," Michael Emptage said in a statement to People.com Friday.

Advertisement

"Gavan was admired and respected for his directness, his sincerity, and his honesty -- he is greatly missed by all who knew him and most particularly by his adoring wife and family."

His brother, Cormac O'Herlihy, told Variety the actor died in Bath, England, on Sept. 15.

The cause was not disclosed, though Gavan O'Herlihy's family emphasized his death did not involve the coronavirus.

The actor's credits included The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Ghost of Cypress Swamp, Amazing Spider-Man, Superman III, Never Say Never Again, Star Trek: Voyager, The Descent: Part 2, Twin Peaks, The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes, Rich Man, Poor Man, Death Wish 3, Willow, Tales From the Crypt and Queen of the Redwood Mountains.

"RIP Gavan. I knew him as the 1st of 2Chucks on #HappyDays & then as Airk in #Willow where I had the pleasure of directing him. A talented actor with a big free spirit," actor and filmmaker Ron Howard tweeted.

Advertisement

Notable deaths of 2021

Jerry Douglas and wife, Kym Douglas, arrive for the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 16, 2013. The actor died Nov. 10 after a brief illness. He was 88. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti join Amazon's 'Yearly Departed' comedy special Megan Hilty replaces Jane Krakowski in 'Annie Live' Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Jack McBrayer: It felt important to do 'Kindness Show' for kids

Latest Headlines

Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti join Amazon's 'Yearly Departed' comedy special
TV // 1 hour ago
Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti join Amazon's 'Yearly Departed' comedy special
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Meg Stalter and Dulcé Sloan have signed on to star in Amazon Prime Video's second annual comedy special, "Yearly Departed."
Megan Hilty replaces Jane Krakowski in 'Annie Live'
TV // 1 hour ago
Megan Hilty replaces Jane Krakowski in 'Annie Live'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Jane Krakowski has dropped out of NBC's upcoming production of "Annie Live."
NBC orders Season 2 of 'La Brea'
TV // 2 hours ago
NBC orders Season 2 of 'La Brea'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- NBC announced it has renewed its sci-fi drama, "La Brea," for a second season.
Ed Sheeran's '=' is the No. 1 album in the United States
Music // 2 hours ago
Ed Sheeran's '=' is the No. 1 album in the United States
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's "=" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter dies; band cancels upcoming concerts
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter dies; band cancels upcoming concerts
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The rock band Daughtry has announced it canceled next week's concert dates after the death of lead singer Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter, Hannah.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 13: Steve Zahn, Jimmy Kimmel
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 13: Steve Zahn, Jimmy Kimmel
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Steve Zahn turns 54 and television talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel turns 54, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 13.
'Sex and the City' trio address new New York in 'And Just Like That...' teaser
TV // 15 hours ago
'Sex and the City' trio address new New York in 'And Just Like That...' teaser
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the teaser trailer for its "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That..." on Friday. The teaser offers a glimpse at the original characters in an updated setting.
'Drag Race Italia': Queens make grand entrances in new trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
'Drag Race Italia': Queens make grand entrances in new trailer
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The drag queens who will be competing on "Drag Race Italia" make grand entrances in the latest trailer for Season 1 of the upcoming reality series.
Charli XCX takes the stage in 'New Shapes' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Charli XCX takes the stage in 'New Shapes' music video
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Charli XCX performs on a dreamy late night show alongside Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek in her new music video for "New Shapes."
Blackpink's 'How You Like That' music video passes 1B views on YouTube
Music // 21 hours ago
Blackpink's 'How You Like That' music video passes 1B views on YouTube
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their video for "How You Like That" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

AEW's MJF says 'I'm not a character' as he heads into 'Full Gear'
AEW's MJF says 'I'm not a character' as he heads into 'Full Gear'
Beyonce releases new song 'Be Alive' for 'King Richard'
Beyonce releases new song 'Be Alive' for 'King Richard'
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding
Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter dies; band cancels upcoming concerts
Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter dies; band cancels upcoming concerts
Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement