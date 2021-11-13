Famous birthdays for Nov. 13: Steve Zahn, Jimmy Kimmel

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- King Edward III of England in 1312
-- Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson in 1850
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis in 1856
-- Buck O'Neil, Negro League star and manager, in 1911
-- TV producer/director Garry Marshall in 1934
-- Actor Joe Mantegna in 1947 (age 74)
-- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in 1952 (age 69)
-- Actor Tracy Scoggins in 1953 (age 68)
-- Actor Frances Conroy in 1953 (age 68)
-- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 1953 (age 68)
-- Actor Chris Noth in 1954 (age 67)
-- Actor Whoopi Goldberg in 1955 (age 66)
-- Actor Neil Flynn in 1960 (age 61)
-- Football Hall of fame member Vinny Testaverde in 1963 (age 58)
-- Television talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel in 1967 (age 54)
-- Actor Steve Zahn in 1967 (age 54)
-- Actor Gerard Butler in 1969 (age 52)
-- Actor Monique Coleman in 1980 (age 41)
-- Actor Devon Bostick in 1991 (age 30)
-- Singer Julia Michaels, born Julia Carin Cavazos, in 1993 (age 28)