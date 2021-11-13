Trending
Nov. 13, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 13: Steve Zahn, Jimmy Kimmel

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for Nov. 13: Steve Zahn, Jimmy Kimmel
Steve Zahn arrives on the red carpet at "War for the Planet Of The Apes" premiere at SVA Theater on July 10, 2017, in New York City. The actor turns 54 on November 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- King Edward III of England in 1312

-- Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson in 1850

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis in 1856

-- Buck O'Neil, Negro League star and manager, in 1911

-- TV producer/director Garry Marshall in 1934

-- Actor Joe Mantegna in 1947 (age 74)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Tracy Scoggins in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Frances Conroy in 1953 (age 68)

-- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Chris Noth in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor Whoopi Goldberg in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Neil Flynn in 1960 (age 61)

-- Football Hall of fame member Vinny Testaverde in 1963 (age 58)

-- Television talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel in 1967 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Steve Zahn in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Gerard Butler in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Monique Coleman in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Devon Bostick in 1991 (age 30)

-- Singer Julia Michaels, born Julia Carin Cavazos, in 1993 (age 28)

File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

