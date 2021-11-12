Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 12, 2021 / 11:59 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Red Notice,' 'Disney+ Day

By Wade Sheridan
The cast of "Red Notice," left to right, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of the film on on November 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds bring the star power in Red Notice, Disney releases a collection of new content as part of Disney+ Day and Taylor Swift offers a short film based on the 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well" this weekend.

In addition, Paul Rudd takes over Will Ferrell's life in The Shrink Next Door, Adele takes the stage in a new concert special and Jonathan Majors hosts Saturday Night Live with Swift as the musical guest.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Red Notice' -- Netflix

Dwayne Johnson portrays the FBI's top profiler, who teams up with an art thief, played by Ryan Reynolds, to take down Gal Gadot who is the world's greatest art thief in Red Notice, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote and directed the flashy actioner, which also stars Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos.

'All Too Well' -- YouTube

Taylor Swift wrote and directed this short film that is based on her new 10-minute version of song "All Too Well," which premieres Friday on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST. Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien star in the short. The new version of the song appears on Swift's recently released re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red titled Red (Taylor's Version).

TV

'The Shrink Next Door' -- Apple TV+

Paul Rudd is an unconventional therapist who takes over Will Ferrell's life in The Shrink Next Door, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+ with the show's first three episodes. Ferrell portrays Marty who sees Rudd's Dr. Ike on the advice of his sister, played by Kathryn Hahn. Dr. Ike starts to cross boundaries while Marty starts to feel like a new person. Michael Showalter serves as director.

Disney+ Day -- Disney+

Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service Disney+ by releasing a collection of new content, which begins on Friday. New film Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Ellie Kemper, is arriving, along with Simpsons short The Simpsons in Plusaversary!, Frozen series Olaf Presents, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise and more.

AEW 'Full Gear' -- Bleacher Report, pay-per-view

All Elite Wrestling presents its latest pay-per-view extravaganza Full Gear, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. Fans can order the event through Bleacher Report and pay-per-view providers in the U.S. International fans can order through FITE. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defends his title against Hangman Adam Page, MJF battles Darby Allin, CM Punk faces Eddie Kingston, AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker defends her title against Tay Conti and more.

'Saturday Night Live' with Jonathan Major, Taylor Swift -- NBC

Jonathan Majors hosts the latest installment of Saturday Night Live for the first time, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST. The actor will be joined by Taylor Swift as the musical guest. This is Swift's fifth appearance as a musical guest. The singer has teased that her performance will be centered around her 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

'Mayor of Kingstown' -- Paramount+

Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler and Taylor Handley star as the McLusky brothers, a family that is heavily involved in the prison industry in Kingstown, Mich., in this new crime drama, which premieres Sunday on Paramount+. The show will tackle themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality. Dianne Wiest also stars. Hugh Dillion and Taylor Sheridan created the series.

'Adele One Night Only' -- CBS

Adele will perform some of her hit songs including "Rolling in the Deep" and four new tracks in this concert special, which airs Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS. The special will also feature Adele sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a one-on-one interview. The special comes before the release of Adele's new album 30, which arrives on Nov. 19.

'Yellowjackets' -- Showtime

A high-school girls soccer team is involved in a plane crash that leaves them stranded in the Ontario wilderness in Yellowjackets, which premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime. The show will also follow the team in the future as adults as they grapple with what happened and what they had to do to survive. Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis star.

