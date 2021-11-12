Trending
Nov. 12, 2021 / 9:19 AM

Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding

By Annie Martin
Paris Hilton (L) married Carter Reum in Los Angeles with Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards and other celebrities in attendance. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton is a married woman.

The 40-year-old socialite, television personality and businesswoman married her fiancé, Carter Reum, at a star-studded wedding Thursday in Los Angeles.

Hilton confirmed the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in her wedding dress.

"My forever begins today... 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum," she captioned the post.

Hilton and Reum married at Hilton's late grandfather's Bel-Air estate with Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Paul Abdul and other celebrities in attendance.

The couple will continue the celebrations at a carnival-themed party Friday at Santa Monica Pier and a black and white tie event Saturday, according to TMZ.

Hilton said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in August that her wedding will take place over three days and feature 10 outfit changes.

"I just feel like I want my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending," she said.

The festivities will be shown on Hilton's new docuseries, Paris in Love, which premiered Thursday on Peacock.

Hilton and Reum started dating in November 2019 and got engaged in February.

