Famous birthdays for Nov. 12: Nadia Comaneci, Wallace Shawn

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
|Advertisement
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Women's suffrage activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton in 1815
-- Baha'u'llah, born Mirza Husayn Ali, founder-prophet of the Baha'i faith, in 1817
-- Sculptor August Rodin in 1840
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun in 1908
-- Princess Grace of Monaco, former American movie star Grace Kelly, in 1929
-- Cult leader Charles Manson in 1934
-- Actor/playwright Wallace Shawn in 1943 (age 78)
-- Sportscaster Al Michaels in 1944 (age 77)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Booker T. Jones in 1944 (age 77)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Neil Young in 1945 (age 76)
-- Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in 1948 (age 73)
-- Actor Megan Mullally in 1958 (age 63)
-- Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci in 1961 (age 60)
-- Writer Naomi Wolf in 1962 (age 59)
-- Former baseball slugger Sammy Sosa in 1968 (age 53)
-- Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in 1970 (age 51)
-- Actor Tamala Jones in 1974 (age 47)
-- Actor Ashley Williams in 1978 (age 43)
-- Actor Cote de Pablo in 1979 (age 42)
-- Actor Ryan Gosling in 1980 (age 41)
-- Actor Anne Hathaway in 1982 (age 39)
-- Rapper Omarion, born Omari Ishmael Grandberry, in 1984 (age 37)
-- Actor Raffey Cassidy in 2001 (age 20)