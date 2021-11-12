Famous birthdays for Nov. 12: Nadia Comaneci, Wallace Shawn

1/2

Nadia Comaneci arrives at the Weinstein Company and Netflix 2017 Golden Globes after party at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 8, 2017. The Olympian turns 60 on November 12. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Women's suffrage activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton in 1815

-- Baha'u'llah, born Mirza Husayn Ali, founder-prophet of the Baha'i faith, in 1817

-- Sculptor August Rodin in 1840

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun in 1908

-- Princess Grace of Monaco, former American movie star Grace Kelly, in 1929

-- Cult leader Charles Manson in 1934

-- Actor/playwright Wallace Shawn in 1943 (age 78)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Sportscaster Al Michaels in 1944 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Booker T. Jones in 1944 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Neil Young in 1945 (age 76)

-- Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Megan Mullally in 1958 (age 63)

-- Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci in 1961 (age 60)

-- Writer Naomi Wolf in 1962 (age 59)

-- Former baseball slugger Sammy Sosa in 1968 (age 53)

-- Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in 1970 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tamala Jones in 1974 (age 47)

-- Actor Ashley Williams in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Cote de Pablo in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Ryan Gosling in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Anne Hathaway in 1982 (age 39)

-- Rapper Omarion, born Omari Ishmael Grandberry, in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Raffey Cassidy in 2001 (age 20)