Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 11, 2021 / 12:09 PM

Lisa Rinna says mom Lois had a stroke: 'I am with her now'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lisa Rinna says mom Lois had a stroke: 'I am with her now'
Lisa Rinna said her mother, Lois Rinna, had a stroke and is transitioning. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Lisa Rinna says her mother, Lois Rinna, has suffered a stroke.

The 58-year-old television personality shared the news about her mom, 93, Wednesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

Rinna posted a throwback video of Lois dancing to a remix of Justin Bieber's song "Despacito." In the caption, Rinna said Lois had a stroke and is transitioning.

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions," Rinna wrote.

"I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know," she said.

Advertisement

Rinna's daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin responded in the comments.

"I have no words. I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I've had to do," Delilah Belle wrote.

"Love you nana, forever," Amelia Gray said.

Rinna's former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Eileen Davidson and Teddi Mellencamp showed their support for Rinna's family in the comments.

"Sending so much love to Lois and to you and your family," Davidson wrote.

"we love you Rinna and Lois! You are all in our prayers," Mellencamp said.

Rinna has starred on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2014. Lois Rinna made occasional appearances alongside Rinna on the show.

Read More

Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business 'Selling Sunset': Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan join team in Season 4 trailer Lindsay Hubbard says she's 'single' amid Carl Radke dating rumors What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Power Book IV: Force': Joseph Sikora is back as Tommy in new teaser
TV // 10 minutes ago
'Power Book IV: Force': Joseph Sikora is back as Tommy in new teaser
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Joseph Sikora reprises his role as Tommy Egan in a new teaser trailer for Starz's "Power Book IV: Force."
'Queen of the Universe' cast to include Jujubee, Ada Vox
TV // 36 minutes ago
'Queen of the Universe' cast to include Jujubee, Ada Vox
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "Queen of the Universe," a drag singing competition series featuring "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "American Idol" alums, is coming to Paramount+.
Lindsay Hubbard says she's 'single' amid Carl Radke dating rumors
TV // 1 hour ago
Lindsay Hubbard says she's 'single' amid Carl Radke dating rumors
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "Summer House" star Lindsay Hubbard addressed her relationship with Carl Radke on "Watch What Happens Live."
'Selling Sunset': Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan join team in Season 4 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Selling Sunset': Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan join team in Season 4 trailer
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset," a reality series starring Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and Heather Rae Young, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars go to Ireland in Season 15 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars go to Ireland in Season 15 trailer
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," a comedy series starring Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Danny DeVito, will return for a 15th season in December.
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell trade places on 'Tonight Show' and 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell trade places on 'Tonight Show' and 'Kimmel'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell traded places on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Wendy Raquel Robinson: 'The Game' revival has 'a little hot sauce'
TV // 2 hours ago
Wendy Raquel Robinson: 'The Game' revival has 'a little hot sauce'
LOS ANGELES Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Returning "The Game" stars Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez discuss the Paramount+ revival, which premieres tonight.
Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jerry Douglas, an actor who played John Abbott on "The Young and the Restless," died after a brief illness.
Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves
Music // 2 hours ago
Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson released a cover of the Nothing but Thieves song "Particles," her first music in nearly two years.
Dwayne Johnson sings karaoke, tours studio with James Corden on 'Late Late Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson sings karaoke, tours studio with James Corden on 'Late Late Show'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson sang karaoke and was given a tour of CBS' Television City studio lot while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Jeremy Roloff, wife Audrey celebrate birth of third child
Jeremy Roloff, wife Audrey celebrate birth of third child
Natasha Bedingfield, John Lydon exit 'Masked Singer'
Natasha Bedingfield, John Lydon exit 'Masked Singer'
Chris Stapleton dominates 2021 CMA Awards
Chris Stapleton dominates 2021 CMA Awards
Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves
Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement