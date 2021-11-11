Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88

Jerry Douglas (L), pictured with wife Kym Douglas, died Tuesday after a brief illness. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former Young and the Restless actor Jerry Douglas has died. Douglas' family said Wednesday that the actor died Tuesday after a brief illness, according to Deadline. He was 88. Advertisement

People confirmed Douglas died Tuesday, just days short of his 89th birthday, which would have fallen Friday.

Douglas was born in Massachusetts and attended Brandeis University, where he earned a degree in economics. He pursued acting after college and had early roles on Mannix, The F.B.I., and Barnaby Jones.

Douglas was best known for playing John Abbott on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless from 1982 to 2006. After his character's death, Douglas made occasional appearances as Abbott's spirit.

Douglas last appeared on The Young and the Restless in 2016.

"On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas," Young and the Restless executive producer Anthony Morina said in a statement.

"Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits. Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family," he added. "His contribution to the legacy of Y&R as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed."

Advertisement

Douglas is survived by his wife, Kym, three children, daughter Avra and sons Jod and Hunter, and two grandchildren.

Notable deaths of 2021

Jerry Douglas and wife, Kym Douglas, arrive for the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 16, 2013. The actor died Nov. 10 after a brief illness. He was 88. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo