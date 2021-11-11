Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Marc Summers, Demi Moore

1/3

Marc Summers attends the Nickelodeon's KIds' Choice Sports Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on July 19, 2018. The television personality turns 70 on November 11. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Abigail Adams, wife of U.S. President John Adams, in 1744

-- Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky in 1821

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton in 1885

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter "Rabbit" Maranville in 1891

-- Novelist Kurt Vonnegut in 1922

-- Jazz musician Mose Allison in 1927

-- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in 1945 (age 76)

File Photo by Rodrigo Arangua/EPA

-- Golfer Frank "Fuzzy" Zoeller in 1951 (age 70)

-- TV personality Marc Summers in 1951 (age 70)

-- Actor Stanley Tucci in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Demi Moore in 1962 (age 59)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Philip McKeon in 1964

-- Actor Calista Flockhart in 1964 (age 57)

-- Punk singer Peaches, born Merrill Beth Nisker, in 1966 (age 55)

-- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1974 (age 47)

-- Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in 1989 (age 32)



-- Actor Tye Sheridan in 1996 (age 25)

-- Gun control activist Emma Gonzalez in 1999 (age 22)

-- Actor Oakes Fegley in 2004 (age 17)