Nov. 10, 2021 / 7:08 AM

People magazine names Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive for 2021

By Wade Sheridan
Paul Rudd is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- People magazine has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.

"I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try and be like, 'Oh I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends," Rudd told People magazine.

Rudd, 52, was announced as the Sexiest Man Alive during Tuesday's episode of The Late Show of Stephen Colbert.

The actor and Colbert starred in a series of comedic skits where the late night host tested Rudd on being sexy.

Colbert held a photo shoot with Rudd where he dressed up as a construction worker and a monk before he had to pour water over himself.

Colbert's last test involved telling Rudd that he didn't win Sexiest Man Alive, with Rudd accepting defeat with humility.

"Don't you see Paul? There's nothing sexier than humility," Colbert said before Rudd was given a sash, roses and a crown.

Michael B. Jordan was named the Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.

Rudd will next be seen opposite Will Ferrell in The Shrink Next Door, which launches Friday on Apple TV+. Rudd also stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which hits theaters on Nov. 19.

