Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM

Keke Palmer celebrates Ariana Grande's role in 'Wicked' movie

By Annie Martin
1/5
Keke Palmer celebrates Ariana Grande's role in 'Wicked' movie
Keke Palmer voiced her support for her "Scream Queens" co-star Ariana Grande and answered whether she is still in touch with Lea Michele. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer is celebrating Ariana Grande's new role in the Wicked movie.

The 28-year-old actress voiced her support for Grande, her Scream Queens co-star, during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

News broke last week that Grande, 28, will play Glinda in a film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. Cynthia Erivo will co-star as Elphaba, with John M. Chu (In the Heights) as director.

On WWHL, Palmer was asked for her reaction to Grande's casting.

"Oh my gosh, I was so excited for her, because you know what? Ariana hasn't done a lot of acting since our early days, so I'm excited for her to do this and marry both the theatrical element and the music," she said.

Palmer was then asked if she thought Lea Michele, another Scream Queens co-star, would be cast as Elphaba.

"Man, I would not have been surprised. I love Lea," she said. "I haven't talked to her in a minute -- now that you brought it up, I'm like, man, where is Lea?"

Palmer, Grande and Michele played Zayday, Hester and Sonya on Scream Queens, which aired for two seasons on Fox from 2015 to 2016.

Advertisement

On WWHL, Palmer and her fellow guest, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, also addressed the drama surrounding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, who filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, in November 2020. Girardi now stands accused of misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds.

Palmer and Brown agreed that Jayne deserves more compassion.

"I think maybe she really just is in shock and doesn't know what to do about her husband," Palmer said.

Read More

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to star in 'Wicked' film adaptation Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business Chrissy Teigen weighs in on Erika Jayne drama: 'I don't knew if she knew' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'F is for Family' teaser introduces Neil Patrick Harris, Patti LuPone
TV // 39 minutes ago
'F is for Family' teaser introduces Neil Patrick Harris, Patti LuPone
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "F is for Family," an animated comedy starring Bill Burr, Laura Dern and Justin Long, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix in November.
Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney win early CMA Awards on 'GMA'
Music // 50 minutes ago
Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney win early CMA Awards on 'GMA'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney won early CMA Awards Wednesday on "Good Morning America."
Jeremy Roloff, wife Audrey celebrate birth of third child
Entertainment News // 55 minutes ago
Jeremy Roloff, wife Audrey celebrate birth of third child
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "Little People, Big World" alum Jeremy Roloff welcomed his third child, son Radley Knight, with his wife, Audrey Roloff.
Tori Kelly performs 'What Happens Next' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Tori Kelly performs 'What Happens Next' on 'Late Late Show'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Tori Kelly performed her song "What Happens Next" from the soundtrack for "Blade Runner: Black Lotus" while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon take on 'Name That Song Challenge' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon take on 'Name That Song Challenge' on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Will Smith faced off against Jimmy Fallon in the "Name That Song Challenge" on "The Tonight Show."
People magazine names Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive for 2021
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
People magazine names Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive for 2021
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- People magazine has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 10: Mackenzie Foy, DJ Diplo
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 10: Mackenzie Foy, DJ Diplo
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Actor Mackenzie Foy turns 21 and DJ Diplo turns 43, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 10.
'Monster High' live-action musical enters production
TV // 20 hours ago
'Monster High' live-action musical enters production
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon and Mattel have started production on a live-action, television musical based on Mattel's line of "Monster High" fashion dolls.
Justin Bieber announces free, virtual concert through Wave
Music // 20 hours ago
Justin Bieber announces free, virtual concert through Wave
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber has joined forces with virtual entertainment company Wave to offer a free, live virtual concert on Nov. 18.
Mamamoo's Hwasa shares unsettling comeback trailer
Music // 21 hours ago
Mamamoo's Hwasa shares unsettling comeback trailer
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Hwasa released an atmospheric teaser for her new solo project.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
Alanis Morissette to produce ABC comedy inspired by her life
Alanis Morissette to produce ABC comedy inspired by her life
Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' actor, dies at 85
Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' actor, dies at 85
'Monster High' live-action musical enters production
'Monster High' live-action musical enters production
Justin Bieber announces free, virtual concert through Wave
Justin Bieber announces free, virtual concert through Wave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement