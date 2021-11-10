Keke Palmer celebrates Ariana Grande's role in 'Wicked' movie

1/5

Keke Palmer voiced her support for her "Scream Queens" co-star Ariana Grande and answered whether she is still in touch with Lea Michele. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer is celebrating Ariana Grande's new role in the Wicked movie. The 28-year-old actress voiced her support for Grande, her Scream Queens co-star, during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

News broke last week that Grande, 28, will play Glinda in a film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. Cynthia Erivo will co-star as Elphaba, with John M. Chu (In the Heights) as director.

On WWHL, Palmer was asked for her reaction to Grande's casting.

"Oh my gosh, I was so excited for her, because you know what? Ariana hasn't done a lot of acting since our early days, so I'm excited for her to do this and marry both the theatrical element and the music," she said.

Palmer was then asked if she thought Lea Michele, another Scream Queens co-star, would be cast as Elphaba.

"Man, I would not have been surprised. I love Lea," she said. "I haven't talked to her in a minute -- now that you brought it up, I'm like, man, where is Lea?"

Palmer, Grande and Michele played Zayday, Hester and Sonya on Scream Queens, which aired for two seasons on Fox from 2015 to 2016.

On WWHL, Palmer and her fellow guest, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, also addressed the drama surrounding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, who filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, in November 2020. Girardi now stands accused of misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds.

Palmer and Brown agreed that Jayne deserves more compassion.

"I think maybe she really just is in shock and doesn't know what to do about her husband," Palmer said.