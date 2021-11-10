Pete Davidson roasts Jonas Brothers in teaser for Netflix special

1/5

"Jonas Brothers Family Roast," a new comedy special featuring the Jonas Brothers, is coming to Netflix in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new comedy special Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The streaming service shared a teaser for the special Wednesday featuring the Jonas Brothers, a pop rock group consisting of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. Advertisement

The preview shows Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson tease the Jonas Brothers after host Kenan Thompson asked if he's a fan of the group.

"Oh, I'm a huge fan," Davidson said. "I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I'm in a supermarket."

"I mean, show some respect, okay. Nick's a legit actor now," he added. "He's won everything from a Kids' Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award."

Davidson then brought up Nick Jonas' hit single "Jealous," saying "it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it."

The special will also feature appearances by Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall.

In addition, People confirmed Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas' respective wives, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, will appear as guests.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast will premiere Nov. 23 on Netflix.

The Jonas Brothers came to fame in Disney Channel's Camp Rock movies and released their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June 2019.