Famous birthdays for Nov. 10: Mackenzie Foy, DJ Diplo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Martin Luther, founder of Protestantism, in 1483

-- William Hogarth, English artist/engraver, in 1697

-- Actor Richard Burton in 1925

-- American Indian rights activist/actor Russell Means in 1939

-- Lyricist Tim Rice in 1944 (age 77)

-- Country singer Donna Fargo in 1945 (age 76)

-- Rock musician Greg Lake in 1947

-- Rock musician Dave Loggins in 1947 (age 74)

-- Filmmaker Roland Emmerich in 1955 (age 66)

-- Comedian Sinbad, born David Adkins, in 1956 (age 65)

-- Actor Mackenzie Phillips in 1959 (age 62)

-- Sports journalist Linda Cohn in 1959 (age 62)

-- Author Neil Gaiman in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Hugh Bonneville in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Michael Jai White in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Tracy Morgan in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Ellen Pompeo in 1969 (age 52)

-- Rapper Warren G, born Warren Griffin III, in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Brittany Murphy in 1977

-- DJ Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, in 1978 (age 43)

-- Rapper Eve, born Eve Jihan Jeffers, in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Heather Matarazzo in 1982 (age 39)

-- Country singer Miranda Lambert in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Josh Peck in 1986 (35)

-- Actor Taron Egerton in 1989 (age 32)

-- Actor Zoey Deutch in 1994 (age 27)

-- Actor Kiernan Shipka in 1999 (age 22)

-- Actor Michael Cimino in 1999 (age 22)

-- Actor Mackenzie Foy in 2000 (age 21)

-- Actor Christian Convery in 2009 (age 12)