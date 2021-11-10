Trending
Nov. 10, 2021 / 10:59 AM

Britney Spears say Donatella Versace will design her wedding dress

By Annie Martin
1/5
Britney Spears shared wedding details after getting engaged to Sam Asghari in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Britney Spears says Versace artistic director Donatella Versace will design her wedding dress.

The 39-year-old singer shared wedding details Tuesday on Instagram after getting engaged to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in September.

Spears posted a slideshow of photos and videos of herself wearing a light pink gown.

"No... this is not my wedding dress bahahah!!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak .... Have a good night folks!!!!" she captioned the post.

Spears announced her engagement to Asghari on Sept. 12 after several years of dating.

"The couple made their longstanding relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Asghari's rep told The New York Times.

Spears said in October that she and Asghari are debating whether to have their wedding in Italy, Greece, Australia or New York.

Shortly after the engagement, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship. Spears thanked the #FreeBritney movement for their support in October.

Moments from Britney Spears' career

Security personnel keep a watchful eye on zealous fans as Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of "Drive Me Crazy" in New York City on September 28, 1999. Earlier that year, Spears' "Baby One More Time" topped the Billboard singles and albums charts. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

