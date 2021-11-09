Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 9: Lou Ferrigno, Whitey Herzog

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for Nov. 9: Lou Ferrigno, Whitey Herzog
Lou Ferrigno poses in his booth at the Broward Convention Center during Supercon in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on July 14, 2018. The actor turns 70 on November 9. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Russian author Ivan Turgenev in 1818

-- Actor Marie Dressler in 1868

-- Actor Hedy Lamarr in 1914

-- Sargent Shriver, first director of the Peace Corps, in 1915

-- Former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1918

-- Actor Dorothy Dandridge in 1922

-- Astronomer Carl Sagan in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Herzog in 1931 (age 90)

UPI File Photo

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson in 1935

-- Folk singer Mary Travers in 1936

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Tom Fogerty in 1941

-- Actor Robert David Hall in 1947 (age 74)

-- Bodybuilder/actor Lou Ferrigno in 1951 (age 70)

-- TV producer Ryan Murphy in 1965 (age 56)

-- Musician Susan Tedeschi in 1970 (age 51)

-- Wrestler Chris Jericho, born Christopher Irvine, in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Eric Dane in 1972 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Singer Nick Lachey in 1973 (age 48)

-- Rapper Sisqo, born Mark Andrews, in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Cory Hardrict in 1979 (age 42)

-- Television personality Vanessa Lachey in 1980 (age 41)

-- Rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, in 1984 (age 37)

-- Country musician Chris Lane in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actress Analeigh Tipton in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Nikki Blonsky in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Lyrica Okano in 1994 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Finn Cole in 1995 (age 26)

Read More

Chris Lane, Kelly Rowland to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest Headlines

AMC+ acquires limited series 'Anne Boleyn' with Jodie Turner-Smith
TV // 13 hours ago
AMC+ acquires limited series 'Anne Boleyn' with Jodie Turner-Smith
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- AMC+ has acquired limited series "Anne Boleyn" starring Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role.
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Movies // 14 hours ago
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters have announced a new, horror comedy film titled "Studio 666."
Twice share 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' highlight medley
Music // 14 hours ago
Twice share 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' highlight medley
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released clips of "Scientist" and 16 other tracks from their album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3."
Camilo, Mon Laferte, Gloria Trevi to perform at Latin Grammy Awards
Music // 15 hours ago
Camilo, Mon Laferte, Gloria Trevi to perform at Latin Grammy Awards
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Camilo, Mon Laferte, Gloria Trevi, Jay Wheeler, Grupo Firme and other artists have joined the lineup for the Latin Grammys.
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Willow Palin, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Ricky Bailey.
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny to perform at AMAs
Music // 15 hours ago
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny to perform at AMAs
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny are set to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards.
Kenan Thompson to host People's Choice Awards
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Kenan Thompson to host People's Choice Awards
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson will host the People's Choice Awards in December.
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
TV // 16 hours ago
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot discussed her experience making Netflix's "Red Notice" and gave a small update on "Wonder Woman 3" while appearing on NBC's "Today" on Monday.
Sarah Jessica Parker on Willie Garson's death: 'It's such a loss'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Sarah Jessica Parker on Willie Garson's death: 'It's such a loss'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker mourned Willie Garson while discussing the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..."
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
TV // 16 hours ago
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Tamron Hall," a daytime talk show hosted by former "Today" co-host Tamron Hall, will return for a fourth and fifth season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Spider-Man is surrounded by villains in new 'No Way Home' poster
Spider-Man is surrounded by villains in new 'No Way Home' poster
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement