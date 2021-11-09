Famous birthdays for Nov. 9: Lou Ferrigno, Whitey Herzog

1/2

Lou Ferrigno poses in his booth at the Broward Convention Center during Supercon in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on July 14, 2018. The actor turns 70 on November 9. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Russian author Ivan Turgenev in 1818

-- Actor Marie Dressler in 1868

-- Actor Hedy Lamarr in 1914

-- Sargent Shriver, first director of the Peace Corps, in 1915

-- Former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1918

-- Actor Dorothy Dandridge in 1922

-- Astronomer Carl Sagan in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Herzog in 1931 (age 90)

UPI File Photo

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson in 1935

-- Folk singer Mary Travers in 1936

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Tom Fogerty in 1941

-- Actor Robert David Hall in 1947 (age 74)

-- Bodybuilder/actor Lou Ferrigno in 1951 (age 70)

-- TV producer Ryan Murphy in 1965 (age 56)

-- Musician Susan Tedeschi in 1970 (age 51)

-- Wrestler Chris Jericho, born Christopher Irvine, in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Eric Dane in 1972 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Nick Lachey in 1973 (age 48)

-- Rapper Sisqo, born Mark Andrews, in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Cory Hardrict in 1979 (age 42)

-- Television personality Vanessa Lachey in 1980 (age 41)

-- Rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, in 1984 (age 37)

-- Country musician Chris Lane in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actress Analeigh Tipton in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Nikki Blonsky in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Lyrica Okano in 1994 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Finn Cole in 1995 (age 26)