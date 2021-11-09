Criss Angel, wife Shaunyl Benson's baby girl 'doing well' in NICU

1/3

Criss Angel and wife Shaunyl Benson gave an update after their daughter Illusia was born early via an emergency C-section. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Criss Angel and wife Shaunyl Benson say their baby girl is "doing well" in the newborn intensive care unit. Benson gave an update Monday on Instagram after Illusia Angelina, her third child with Angel, was born early via an emergency C-section.

Benson shared a photo of baby Illusia with an oxygen tube and hooked up to different monitors in the NICU.

"God gave us warrior children @crissangel," she captioned the post. "Illusia Angelina is doing very well today her strength is mighty. I am so grateful and thankful to God almighty that she is here and she is alive. Thank you all for your love prayers and support."

Angel had announced Illusia's birth Nov. 5 on Instagram.

"IT'S A GIRL!!! Ran to the hospital early this morning where my love @shaunylbenson had to have an emergency C-section 35 weeks into her pregnancy," he wrote. "Illusia Angelina Sarantakos was born early and weighed 4lbs 13OZ and is 17" tall. She is currently in NICU. Both her and momma are resting and doing well."

Benson shared a hopeful message Saturday on Instagram.

"She's got a long road ahead of her but we have faith in God and we are feeling so positive and know she's in great hands," she said of her daughter. "Mommy is recovering well in hospital thank you for all of your ongoing support."

Angel, a magician, illusionist and musician, and Benson married in February 2015 and also have two sons, Johnny Crisstopher, 7, and Xristos Yanni, 2.