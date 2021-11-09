Angele reflects, works on new album in trailer for Netflix documentary

1/2

"Angèle," a new film about Belgian singer Angèle, is coming to Netflix in November. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Angèle. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring Belgian singer Angèle, 25. Advertisement

The preview shows Angèle reflect on the ups and downs of her rise to fame, including a situation where a topless photo was used of her without her permission.

In addition, Angèle is seen working on Nonante-Cinq, her first new album in over three years.

"I started thinking about doing another album during lockdown," the star says. "I had forgotten what it was like to be alone in front of my keyboard, asking myself questions such as, 'What do I want to sing about today?'"

"But the energy, the ambition, the craziness even, that's what inspired me," she adds.

Angèle released her debut studio album, Brol, in October 2018. She is known for the singles "La Loi de Murphy," "Tout oublier" featuring Roméo Elvis, "Balance ton quoi" and "Fever" with Dua Lipa.

Angèle premieres Nov. 26 on Netflix.