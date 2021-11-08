Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 12:06 PM

Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey

By Annie Martin
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Willow Palin (L), pictured with Sarah Palin, Trig Palin, Todd Palin and Piper Palin, from left to right, is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Ricky Bailey. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Willow Palin is going to be a mom of three.

Palin, 27, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, is expecting her third child, a baby boy, with her husband, Ricky Bailey.

Advertisement

Palin shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a video of herself showing off her baby bump.

"Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret - one more week and we'll be half way with our BOY!" she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was among those to congratulate Palin in the comments.

"Congrats!!! Boys are so fun," Lowry wrote.

Palin and Bailey married in September 2018 and already have twin daughters, Banks and Blaise, who turn two years old Nov. 17.

Palin shared a family photo with Bailey and their daughters in October.

"A series of trying to get a picture with toddlers," she wrote.

Advertisement

Palin is the third of Sarah Palin and Todd Palin's five children. Sarah Palin and Todd Palin are also parents to Track Palin, Bristol Palin, Piper Palin and Trig Palin.

Read More

Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal attend LACMA gala amid dating rumors Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business '1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny to perform at AMAs
Music // 22 minutes ago
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny to perform at AMAs
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny are set to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards.
Kenan Thompson to host People's Choice Awards
Entertainment News // 34 minutes ago
Kenan Thompson to host People's Choice Awards
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson will host the People's Choice Awards in December.
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
TV // 58 minutes ago
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot discussed her experience making Netflix's "Red Notice" and gave a small update on "Wonder Woman 3" while appearing on NBC's "Today" on Monday.
Sarah Jessica Parker on Willie Garson's death: 'It's such a loss'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Sarah Jessica Parker on Willie Garson's death: 'It's such a loss'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker mourned Willie Garson while discussing the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..."
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
TV // 1 hour ago
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Tamron Hall," a daytime talk show hosted by former "Today" co-host Tamron Hall, will return for a fourth and fifth season.
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Hellbound," a horror series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in November.
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
TV // 2 hours ago
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow discussed Jen Shah and compared Shah and Erika Jayne's legal issues.
'Strictly the Real Full Monty': Teddy Soares, Demi Jones join cast
TV // 2 hours ago
'Strictly the Real Full Monty': Teddy Soares, Demi Jones join cast
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Love Island" stars Teddy Soares and Demi Jones have joined the cast of ITV's upcoming new version of "The Real Full Monty" titled "Strictly the Real Full Monty."
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
TV // 2 hours ago
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "1883," a prequel series to "Yellowstone" starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will premiere on Paramount+ in December.
Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal attend LACMA gala amid dating rumors
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal attend LACMA gala amid dating rumors
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Phoebe Bridgers and "Normal People" actor Paul Mescal appeared to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement