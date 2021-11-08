Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey

Willow Palin (L), pictured with Sarah Palin, Trig Palin, Todd Palin and Piper Palin, from left to right, is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Ricky Bailey. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Willow Palin is going to be a mom of three. Palin, 27, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, is expecting her third child, a baby boy, with her husband, Ricky Bailey. Advertisement

Palin shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a video of herself showing off her baby bump.

"Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret - one more week and we'll be half way with our BOY!" she captioned the post.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was among those to congratulate Palin in the comments.

"Congrats!!! Boys are so fun," Lowry wrote.

Palin and Bailey married in September 2018 and already have twin daughters, Banks and Blaise, who turn two years old Nov. 17.

Palin shared a family photo with Bailey and their daughters in October.

"A series of trying to get a picture with toddlers," she wrote.

Palin is the third of Sarah Palin and Todd Palin's five children. Sarah Palin and Todd Palin are also parents to Track Palin, Bristol Palin, Piper Palin and Trig Palin.