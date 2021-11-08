Sarah Jessica Parker on Willie Garson's death: 'It's such a loss'

1/5

Sarah Jessica Parker mourned Willie Garson while discussing the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker says the death of her Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson was "such a loss." The 56-year-old actress mourned Garson, who died at age 57 in September, while discussing the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That... in the December issue of Vogue. Advertisement

Parker and Garson played Carrie Bradshaw and Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. The pair both reprised their roles for And Just Like That..., which will premiere on HBO Max in December.

Parker spoke to Vogue following the deaths of Garson and George Malkemus, her partner in her SJP shoe line.

"All I can say right now is that it's as if a scoop has been taken out of me this week, and I don't expect it to be filled. In time, my body will grow accustomed to this new architecture, but now I feel truly blue," Parker said.

"It's such a loss, and I think about how I'll miss the joy of these relationships," she added. "I think about Willie and the show and how much we laughed. And I guess despite everything, that's the headline: There's so much good in the world, and we were all so lucky to be together, doing something we loved."

Parker said in an Instagram post in September that her grief over Garson's death has "been unbearable."

"Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30+ year friendship," the actress wrote.

"Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls," she said. "Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

Garson died Sept. 21 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The actor was also known for playing Mozzie on White Collar and Gerald on Hawaii Five-0.

