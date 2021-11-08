Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 11:15 AM

Sarah Jessica Parker on Willie Garson's death: 'It's such a loss'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sarah Jessica Parker on Willie Garson's death: 'It's such a loss'
Sarah Jessica Parker mourned Willie Garson while discussing the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker says the death of her Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson was "such a loss."

The 56-year-old actress mourned Garson, who died at age 57 in September, while discussing the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That... in the December issue of Vogue.

Advertisement

Parker and Garson played Carrie Bradshaw and Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. The pair both reprised their roles for And Just Like That..., which will premiere on HBO Max in December.

Parker spoke to Vogue following the deaths of Garson and George Malkemus, her partner in her SJP shoe line.

"All I can say right now is that it's as if a scoop has been taken out of me this week, and I don't expect it to be filled. In time, my body will grow accustomed to this new architecture, but now I feel truly blue," Parker said.

"It's such a loss, and I think about how I'll miss the joy of these relationships," she added. "I think about Willie and the show and how much we laughed. And I guess despite everything, that's the headline: There's so much good in the world, and we were all so lucky to be together, doing something we loved."

Advertisement

Parker said in an Instagram post in September that her grief over Garson's death has "been unbearable."

"Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30+ year friendship," the actress wrote.

"Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls," she said. "Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

Garson died Sept. 21 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The actor was also known for playing Mozzie on White Collar and Gerald on Hawaii Five-0.

Moments from Sarah Jessica Parker's career

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and her husband Matthew Broderick, star of the movie "Godzilla," attend the film's premiere in New York City, on May 18, 1998. The couple married in 1997 and have three children together, James and twins Marion and Tabitha. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5 Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal attend LACMA gala amid dating rumors '1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Entertainment News // 17 minutes ago
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Willow Palin, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Ricky Bailey.
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny to perform at AMAs
Music // 23 minutes ago
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny to perform at AMAs
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny are set to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards.
Kenan Thompson to host People's Choice Awards
Entertainment News // 35 minutes ago
Kenan Thompson to host People's Choice Awards
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson will host the People's Choice Awards in December.
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
TV // 59 minutes ago
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot discussed her experience making Netflix's "Red Notice" and gave a small update on "Wonder Woman 3" while appearing on NBC's "Today" on Monday.
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
TV // 1 hour ago
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Tamron Hall," a daytime talk show hosted by former "Today" co-host Tamron Hall, will return for a fourth and fifth season.
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Hellbound," a horror series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in November.
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
TV // 2 hours ago
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow discussed Jen Shah and compared Shah and Erika Jayne's legal issues.
'Strictly the Real Full Monty': Teddy Soares, Demi Jones join cast
TV // 2 hours ago
'Strictly the Real Full Monty': Teddy Soares, Demi Jones join cast
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Love Island" stars Teddy Soares and Demi Jones have joined the cast of ITV's upcoming new version of "The Real Full Monty" titled "Strictly the Real Full Monty."
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
TV // 2 hours ago
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "1883," a prequel series to "Yellowstone" starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will premiere on Paramount+ in December.
Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal attend LACMA gala amid dating rumors
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal attend LACMA gala amid dating rumors
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Phoebe Bridgers and "Normal People" actor Paul Mescal appeared to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement