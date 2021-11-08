Advertisement
Nov. 8, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Gordon Ramsay, Parker Posey

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Gordon Ramsay, Parker Posey
Gordon Ramsay attends the Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz 12-round heavyweight boxing match June 15, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The celebrity chef turns 55 on November 8. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Astronomer Edmond Halley in 1656

-- Games producer Milton Bradley in 1836

-- Irish author Bram Stoker in 1847

-- Psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach in 1884

-- Author Margaret Mitchell in 1900

-- Actor Esther Rolle in 1920

-- Heart transplant pioneer Dr. Christiaan Barnard in 1922

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden in 1929

File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

-- TV journalist Morley Safer in 1931

-- Science fiction writer Ben Bova in 1932

-- Actor Virna Lisi in 1936

-- Singer Bonnie Bramlett in 1944 (age 77)

-- Singer Bonnie Raitt in 1949 (age 72)

-- National Rifle Association official Wayne LaPierre in 1949 (age 72)

-- TV personality Mary Hart in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Alfre Woodard in 1952 (age 69)

-- Singer Rickie Lee Jones in 1954 (age 67)

-- Author Kazuo Ishiguro in 1954 (age 67)

-- TV chef Gordon Ramsay in 1966 (age 55)

-- Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Parker Posey in 1968 (age 53)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Naomi Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1971

-- News anchor David Muir in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Tara Reid in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Dania Ramirez in 1979 (age 42)

-- Punk singer Laura Jane Grace in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Jessica Lowndes in 1988 (age 33)

-- Singer SZA, born Solana Imani Rowe, in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Jade Pettyjohn in 2000 (age 21)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Gordon Ramsay explores Europe, Greece and Christmas this Winter

