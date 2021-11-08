Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day

1/5

Billie Eilish attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th Annual gala on Saturday. Disney is releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of Eilish's "Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" special as part of Disney+ Day. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Disney has announced a month-long price reduction for Disney+ and new content coming to the streaming service featuring Billie Eilish and more for Disney+ Day. The company will be offering Disney+ at $1.99 for one month for new and returning subscribers through Sunday. Disney+ Day, which marks the two-year anniversary of the streaming service, takes place on Friday. Advertisement

Disney+ Day will see the release of new specials including The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles that will be go behind-the-scenes of Eilish's cinematic concert experience.

A new installment of Marvel Assembled that will look into the making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is also coming to Disney+ on Friday along with Marvel Studios: Hawkeye, which revisits the archer's most epic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe before his television series arrives on Nov. 24.

Other new content set for Friday includes 2007 film Enchanted starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, Disney Channel original movie Spin and all episodes of children's series Fancy Nancy Season 3.

Disney previously announced that a new Simpsons short titled The Simpsons in Plusaversary!, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone and more are arriving for Disney+ Day.

The official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for Disney+ will be giving first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips and more from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic on Friday as part of the celebration.

Disney+ subscribers can additionally enjoy benefits at Disney theme parks on Friday including character moments, photo opportunities and more.