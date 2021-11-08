Watch Live
Former President Barack Obama speaks at U.N. Climate Change Conference in Scotland
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 8:40 AM

Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Billie Eilish attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th Annual gala on Saturday. Disney is releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of Eilish's "Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" special as part of Disney+ Day. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Disney has announced a month-long price reduction for Disney+ and new content coming to the streaming service featuring Billie Eilish and more for Disney+ Day.

The company will be offering Disney+ at $1.99 for one month for new and returning subscribers through Sunday. Disney+ Day, which marks the two-year anniversary of the streaming service, takes place on Friday.

Advertisement

Disney+ Day will see the release of new specials including The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles that will be go behind-the-scenes of Eilish's cinematic concert experience.

A new installment of Marvel Assembled that will look into the making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is also coming to Disney+ on Friday along with Marvel Studios: Hawkeye, which revisits the archer's most epic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe before his television series arrives on Nov. 24.

Other new content set for Friday includes 2007 film Enchanted starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, Disney Channel original movie Spin and all episodes of children's series Fancy Nancy Season 3.

Advertisement

Disney previously announced that a new Simpsons short titled The Simpsons in Plusaversary!, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone and more are arriving for Disney+ Day.

The official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for Disney+ will be giving first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips and more from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic on Friday as part of the celebration.

Disney+ subscribers can additionally enjoy benefits at Disney theme parks on Friday including character moments, photo opportunities and more.

Read More

'The Simpsons' to celebrate Disney+ Day with new short 'Plusaversary' 'Hocus Pocus 2': Disney+ begins production with original cast What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal attend LACMA gala amid dating rumors
Entertainment News // 12 minutes ago
Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal attend LACMA gala amid dating rumors
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Phoebe Bridgers and "Normal People" actor Paul Mescal appeared to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Spider-Man is surrounded by villains in new 'No Way Home' poster
Movies // 1 hour ago
Spider-Man is surrounded by villains in new 'No Way Home' poster
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Tom Holland's Spider-Man is contending with multiple villains in a new poster for Sony and Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Gordon Ramsay, Parker Posey
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Gordon Ramsay, Parker Posey
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- TV chef Gordon Ramsay turns 55 and actor Parker Posey turns 53, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 8.
Vin Diesel reaches out to Dwayne Johnson about 'Fast' reunion
Movies // 14 hours ago
Vin Diesel reaches out to Dwayne Johnson about 'Fast' reunion
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Vin Diesel took to Instagram Sunday to try and persuade Dwayne Johnson to return to the "Fast and the Furious" film franchise.
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Eternals" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $71 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
TV // 20 hours ago
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Succession" star Kieran Culkin guest hosted this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Terence Wilson, Astro from UB40, dead at 64
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Terence Wilson, Astro from UB40, dead at 64
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- British vocalist Terence Wilson, known professionally as Astro, has died after a short illness, his band announced. He was 64.
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
TV // 22 hours ago
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson played Aaron Rodgers and James Austin Johnson debuted his impression of former U.S. President Donald Trump on this weekend's edition of "SNL."
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
NEW YORK, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Kelsey Asbille says life doesn't get any easier for the Dutton family in Season 4 of the contemporary western, "Yellowstone."
Famous birthdays for Nov. 7: Lorde, Adam DeVine
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 7: Lorde, Adam DeVine
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Singer Lorde turns 25 and actor Adam DeVine turns 28, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 7.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
Vin Diesel reaches out to Dwayne Johnson about 'Fast' reunion
Vin Diesel reaches out to Dwayne Johnson about 'Fast' reunion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement