Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Sally Field, Thandie Newton

1/4

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Belgian instrument-maker Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, in 1814

-- Charles Henry Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones and Co./first editor of The Wall Street Journal, in 1851

-- Band leader/composer John Philip Sousa in 1854

-- James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, in 1861

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Johnson in 1887

-- Journalist/New Yorker magazine co-founder Harold Ross in 1892

-- Director Mike Nichols in 1931

-- Actor Sally Field in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Glenn Frey in 1948

-- TV journalist/former California first lady Maria Shriver in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Lori Singer in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Lance Kerwin in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Kelly Rutherford in 1968 (age 53)

-- Author Colson Whitehead in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Ethan Hawke in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Thandie Newton in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Rebecca Romijn in 1972 (age 49)

-- Pat Tillman, pro football player turned soldier, in 1976

-- Actor Taryn Manning in 1978 (age 43)

-- Former NBA player Lamar Odom in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Katie Leclerc in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Emma Stone in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Pierson Fode in 1991 (30)

-- Actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin in 1997 (age 24)