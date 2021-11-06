Trending
Nov. 6, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Sally Field, Thandie Newton

By UPI Staff
Sally Field, a 2019 Kennedy Center honoree, poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for a Kennedy Center gala performance, in Washington, D.C., on December 8, 2019. The actor turns 75 on November 6. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Belgian instrument-maker Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, in 1814

-- Charles Henry Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones and Co./first editor of The Wall Street Journal, in 1851

-- Band leader/composer John Philip Sousa in 1854

-- James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, in 1861

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Johnson in 1887

-- Journalist/New Yorker magazine co-founder Harold Ross in 1892

-- Director Mike Nichols in 1931

-- Actor Sally Field in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Glenn Frey in 1948

-- TV journalist/former California first lady Maria Shriver in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Lori Singer in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Lance Kerwin in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Kelly Rutherford in 1968 (age 53)

-- Author Colson Whitehead in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Ethan Hawke in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Thandie Newton in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Rebecca Romijn in 1972 (age 49)

-- Pat Tillman, pro football player turned soldier, in 1976

-- Actor Taryn Manning in 1978 (age 43)

-- Former NBA player Lamar Odom in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Katie Leclerc in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Emma Stone in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Pierson Fode in 1991 (30)

Actors Pierson Fode (L) and Victoria Justice arrive for The MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on April 13, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin in 1997 (age 24)

