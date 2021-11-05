What to stream this weekend: 'Finch,' 'Dexter: New Blood'

1/5

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks stars in sci-fi drama Finch, Michael C. Hall portrays serial killer Dexter once again and Dickinson begins its third and final season this weekend. In addition, Narcos: Mexico wraps up with a third and final season, Jill Scott stars in new Lifetime movie Highway to Heaven and Kieran Culkin hosts Saturday Night Live with special guest Ed Sheeran. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Finch' -- Apple TV+

Tom Hanks embarks on an epic journey with his dog and a robot in Finch, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Hanks' Finch was able to survive a catastrophic event that wiped out most of humanity. He lives out his days with his beloved dog and develops a robot, voiced by Caleb Landry Jones. The trio must move after a deadly storm threatens their home. Miguel Sapochnik serves as director.

'Highway to Heaven' -- Lifetime

Jill Scott stars as an angel who helps people in need in this new Lifetime television movie, which premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. Scott portrays angel Angela Ross who is a school guidance counselor with Barry Watson as the school's principal Bruce. The movie is a remake of the Michael Landon television series of the same name from the 1980s

TV

'Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass' -- The Roku Channel

Comedian Bill Burr headlines this new sketch comedy series, which arrives Friday on The Roku Channel. Bur portrays Rick, who rants about topics that he wishes someone educated him about thirty years ago. The topics are explored in comedic sketches, which have a tragic outcome. The series is based on Tyler Falbo's series of digital shorts.

'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3 -- Netflix

A new generation of cartel leaders fight for power in the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, which comes Friday to Netflix. The third season deals with the aftermath of Diego Luna's Félix Gallardo getting arrested and features Luisa Runino as the show's first female narrator. Bad Bunny, Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonos Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Alberto Guerra also star.

'Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show' -- Apple TV+

Jack McBrayer stars in this new children's series, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The show promotes kindness by exploring themes of empathy, humor, playfulness and imagination. McBrayer inspires kids to solve problems with heart. Markita Prescott, Albert Kong, Paul Scheer and Sam Richardson also star.

'Dickinson' Season 3 -- Apple TV+

Hailee Steinfeld reprises her role as poet Emily Dickinson in the third and final season of Dickinson, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. Emily's most productive time as an artist happens during the American Civil War, a battle that divides her family. Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, Jane Krakowski, Wiz Khalifa, Ziwe, Billy Eichner, Chloe Fineman, Zosia Mamet and Will Pullen also star.

'Big Mouth' Season 5 -- Netflix

Nick Kroll's animated comedy Big Mouth enters into its fifth season Friday to Netflix. The students of Bridgeton Middle will be dealing with love bugs and hate worms as they continue to navigate through the wonders and horrors of puberty. Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele and more provide voices.

'Dr. Brain' -- Apple TV+

Lee Sun-kyun (Parasite) is a genius neuroscientist who can navigate through other people's memories in Dr. Brain, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Sun-kyun's Sewon is accessing the memories of the dead to find out what happened to his family following a mysterious and tragic accident. Kim Jee-woon is writing and directing the series, which is based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name. Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Jae-won also star.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC

Kieran Culkin hosts the latest installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Ed Sheeran is serving as the musical guest following the release of his latest album, Equals. Sheeran has been cleared to perform on the sketch comedy show after he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

'Dexter: New Blood' -- Showtime

Michael C. Hall returns as serial killer Dexter in this revival series, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime. Dexter has taken on a new identity and goes by the alias Jim Lindsay in the new series. Dexter lives in a small, snowy town and is dating the Chief of Police Angela, who is portrayed by Julia Jones.