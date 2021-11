Famous birthdays for Nov. 5: Art Garfunkel, Famke Janssen

1/4

Art Garfunkel performs on stage during the Pedralbes Garden Festival celebrated at Gardens of Pedralbes, Barcelona, Spain, on July 14, 2017. The singer turns 80 on November 5. File Photo by Alejandro Garcia/EPA

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Singing cowboy movie star Roy Rogers in 1911

-- Actor Vivien Leigh in 1913

-- Entertainer Ike Turner in 1931

-- Actor Elke Sommer in 1940 (age 81)

-- Singer/songwriter Art Garfunkel in 1941 (age 80)

-- Dramatist/actor Sam Shepard in 1943

-- Musician Gram Parsons in 1946

-- Pop singer Peter Noone in 1947 (age 74)

-- Singer/songwriter Jimmie Spheeris in 1949

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Walton in 1952 (age 69)

-- Television personality Kris Jenner in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Robert Patrick in 1958 (age 63)

-- Pop singer/songwriter Bryan Adams in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Tilda Swinton in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Tatum O'Neal in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Andrea McArdle in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Famke Janssen in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Sam Rockwell in 1968 (age 53)

-- Musician Ryan Adams in 1974 (age 47)

-- Golfer Bubba Watson in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Luke Hemsworth in 1980 (age 41)

-- Pop singer Kevin Jonas in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Zak Henri in 1994 (age 27)