Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 4, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Laura Bush, Ralph Macchio

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Laura Bush, Ralph Macchio
Former first lady Laura Bush speaks at the opening ceremony of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on September 24, 2016, in Washington, D.C. She turns 75 on November 4. File Pool Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Humorist Will Rogers in 1879

-- Journalist Walter Cronkite in 1916

-- Actor Doris Roberts in 1925

-- Actor Loretta Swit in 1937 (age 84)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Former U.S. first lady Laura Bush in 1946 (age 75)

-- Photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in 1946

-- Novelist Charles Frazier in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Markie Post in 1950

-- Comedian Kathy Griffin in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Ralph Macchio in 1961 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Television personality Jeff Probst in 1961 (age 60)

-- Singer/actor/songwriter Sean "Puffy" Combs in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Matthew McConaughey in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Samantha Smith in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Steven Ogg in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Jean-Luc Bilodeau in 1990 (age 31)

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Rob Paulson, Tress MacNeille: 'Animaniacs' Season 2 tackles social media
TV // 43 minutes ago
Rob Paulson, Tress MacNeille: 'Animaniacs' Season 2 tackles social media
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Rob Paulson and Tress MacNielle discuss the second season of the Hulu revival of "Animaniacs." The voice actors address new, modern jokes about social media, memes and jokes for adult viewers.
Sofia Vergara to play cartel boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix
TV // 12 hours ago
Sofia Vergara to play cartel boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the limited series "Griselda" on Wednesday. Sofia Vergara executive produces and stars as cartel boss Griselda Blanco.
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 premieres Dec. 1
TV // 12 hours ago
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 premieres Dec. 1
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- FX announced the premiere date for Season 15 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" on Wednesday. The comedy returns Dec. 1 on FXX.
HFPA hires diversity officer ahead of Golden Globes
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
HFPA hires diversity officer ahead of Golden Globes
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hired Neil Phillips as chief diversity officer, the organization announced Wednesday.
WWE star Jeff Hardy to be next guest on Steve Austin's 'Broken Skull Sessions'
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
WWE star Jeff Hardy to be next guest on Steve Austin's 'Broken Skull Sessions'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- WWE veteran Jeff Hardy will be the next guess on Stone Cold Steve Austin's professional wrestling interview show, "The Broken Skull Sessions."
The Gap Band's Ronnie Wilson dead at 73
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
The Gap Band's Ronnie Wilson dead at 73
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of R&B group The Gap Band, has died at the age of 73.
Jessie, Slater rekindle romance in 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 trailer
TV // 14 hours ago
Jessie, Slater rekindle romance in 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 trailer
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Saved By the Bell" Season 2 on Wednesday. The trailer features a school competition and original characters Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) and Slater (Mario Lopez) getting back together.
Starz renews professional wrestling drama 'Heels' for a second season
TV // 15 hours ago
Starz renews professional wrestling drama 'Heels' for a second season
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed professional wrestling drama "Heels" starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig for a second season.
BTS' 'Life Goes On' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Music // 15 hours ago
BTS' 'Life Goes On' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS had a 15th music video, "Life Goes On," reach 400 million views on YouTube.
'Tom Jones': Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde get close in photo for new series
TV // 15 hours ago
'Tom Jones': Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde get close in photo for new series
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Tom Jones," a miniseries based on the Henry Fielding novel "The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling," is coming to Masterpiece on PBS and ITV.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
AEW star Jon Moxley enters alcohol treatment program
AEW star Jon Moxley enters alcohol treatment program
Scheana Shay: Lala Kent 'doing good' amid Randall Emmett split
Scheana Shay: Lala Kent 'doing good' amid Randall Emmett split
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement