Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 3, 2021 / 12:56 PM

The Gap Band's Ronnie Wilson dead at 73

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of R&B group The Gap Band, has died at the age of 73.

Ronnie Wilson's wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, confirmed his death on Facebook.

Advertisement

"The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01 a.m. Please continue to paray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins Family, while we mourn his passing," Linda Boulware-Wilson said on Tuesday.

"Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed," she continued.

Linda Boulware-Wilson also confirmed Ronnie Wilson's death to TMZ stating that he died peacefully as she held his hand.

Linda Boulware-Wilson said her husband recently suffered a stroke, which put him into a semi-coma that he never recovered from. Ronnie Wilson had several strokes throughout the years.

Ronnie Wilson is the older brother of singer Charlie Wilson. The duo formed The Gap Band with their other brother Robert Wilson in the 1970s.

The Gap Band toured across the U.S. and opened for artists such as The Rolling Stones.

The Gap Band is best known for their songs "You Dropped a Bomb on Me," "Party Train," "Burn Rubber," "Outstanding," "Oops Upside Your Head," "Early in the Morning," "Yearning for Your Love" and more.

Advertisement

Notable deaths of 2021

Peter Scolari arrives on the red carpet at the 44th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton in New York City on November 21, 2016. The actor died after a two-year battle with cancer on October 22, 2021. He was 66. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

James Michael Tyler, Gunther from 'Friends,' dead at 59 Alec Baldwin says he's heartbroken after killing film crew member with prop gun What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

WWE star Jeff Hardy to be next guest on Steve Austin's 'Broken Skull Sessions'
Entertainment News // 20 minutes ago
WWE star Jeff Hardy to be next guest on Steve Austin's 'Broken Skull Sessions'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- WWE veteran Jeff Hardy will be the next guess on Stone Cold Steve Austin's professional wrestling interview show, "The Broken Skull Sessions."
Jessie, Slater rekindle romance in 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Jessie, Slater rekindle romance in 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 trailer
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Saved By the Bell" Season 2 on Wednesday. The trailer features a school competition and original characters Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) and Slater (Mario Lopez) getting back together.
Starz renews professional wrestling drama 'Heels' for a second season
TV // 1 hour ago
Starz renews professional wrestling drama 'Heels' for a second season
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed professional wrestling drama "Heels" starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig for a second season.
BTS' 'Life Goes On' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Music // 1 hour ago
BTS' 'Life Goes On' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS had a 15th music video, "Life Goes On," reach 400 million views on YouTube.
'Tom Jones': Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde get close in photo for new series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Tom Jones': Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde get close in photo for new series
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Tom Jones," a miniseries based on the Henry Fielding novel "The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling," is coming to Masterpiece on PBS and ITV.
Sofia Boutella joins Zack Snyder's next Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Sofia Boutella joins Zack Snyder's next Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Sofia Boutella is set to star in Zack Snyder's next film at Netflix, sci-fi actioner "Rebel Moon."
'Belfast,' 'Boiling Point' lead British Independent Film Awards nominations
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Belfast,' 'Boiling Point' lead British Independent Film Awards nominations
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Belfast," "Boiling Point," "Censor," "After Love," "The Souvenir Part II" and other films are nominated for BIFA awards.
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton posted a rare photo with Carl Thomas Dean, her husband of 55 years.
'Money Heist' stars make final stand in Season 5, Part 2 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Money Heist' stars make final stand in Season 5, Part 2 trailer
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Money Heist," a Spanish series starring Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño and Pedro Alonso, will return for its final episodes in December.
'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown confirmed her split from Kody Brown after 25 years together.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Tessa Thompson went 'wombat crawling' while filming 'Thor 4' in Australia
Tessa Thompson went 'wombat crawling' while filming 'Thor 4' in Australia
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'
Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement