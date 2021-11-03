Kyle Dean Massey, husband Taylor Frey celebrate birth of baby girl

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kyle Dean Massey is a new dad.

The 39-year-old actor welcomed his first child, daughter Rafa, with his husband, Taylor Frey, via surrogate Sunday.

Advertisement

"Seeing our daughter's face for the first time is something I will never forget. It's instant love," Massey told People. "On top of that, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for all the people who contributed to our journey to parenthood, our wonderful egg donor, our physician Dr. Guy Ringler, all of our attorneys, especially Thomas Gleeson. And of course our surrogate and her family who gave so much of herself to give us the most magnificent gift."

Frey said "nothing can compare to the immediate and unconditional love" he feels for baby Rafa.

"It is as if with one single look into her eyes the rest of the world has melted away," Frey said. "She has stolen my heart forever and changed my perspective on life as a whole. Everyone told me it would be wonderful, but I had no idea it would be to this degree. I stand in awe of my surrogate, and what she was capable and willing to do for us. I watched her labor with tears of gratitude."

Advertisement

Massey shared a photo on Instagram Stories of Frey holding their daughter.

"He is already the world's best father," Massey captioned the post.

Massey and Frey married in October 2016 and announced in April that they were expecting a child.

"We are excited beyond measure to make this announcement. We couldn't have done this without the incredible team of people who gave us so much to make this dream a reality," Massey said on Instagram.

Massey is an actor known for his roles on Broadway and in television. He played Fiyero in the Broadway musical Wicked and Kevin Bicks on the ABC/CMT series Nashville.