'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown are calling it quits on their marriage.

Christine Brown announced her split from Kody Brown in an Instagram post Tuesday after 25 years together.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine Brown wrote.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she said. "At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Kody Brown confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," Kody Brown wrote. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Christine Brown and Kody Brown married in 1994 and have six children, Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Paedon, Gwendlyn and Truely.

Kody Brown has three other wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown, and 12 other children.

The Brown family came to fame on the TLC reality series Sister Wives, which will return for a 16th season in the fall.