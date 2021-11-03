WWE star Jeff Hardy to be next guest on Steve Austin's 'Broken Skull Sessions'

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- WWE veteran Jeff Hardy will be the next guess on Stone Cold Steve Austin's professional wrestling interview show, The Broken Skull Sessions.

Jeff Hardy's episode of The Broken Skull Sessions will become available on Peacock in the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day. It will be available internationally on the WWE Network.

Advertisement

WWE made the announcement on Wednesday as the high-flyer made an apperance on YouTube series The Bump.

The Broken Skull Sessions features Hall of Famer and legend Austin asking professional wrestlers hard-hitting questions about their career and future.

Austin has previously interviewed Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Hall of Famer The Godfather, Chris Jericho and more.

Jeff Hardy, who was recently drafted to SmackDown from Raw, is a former WWE Champion and a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. He is also a multi-time Tag Team Champion as part of The Hardy Boyz with his brother Matt Hardy.

Jeff Hardy, on The Bump, mentioned that he wants to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.