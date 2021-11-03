Trending
Nov. 3, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 3: Kendall Jenner, Dolph Lundgren

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Nov. 3: Kendall Jenner, Dolph Lundgren
Kendall Jenner walks on the runway at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif. She turns 26 on November 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- American evangelist/educator Samuel Davies in 1723

-- Early Texas leader Stephen Austin, for whom the state capital is named, in 1793

-- Chicago Bears legend Bronislau "Bronko" Nagurski in 1908

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Feller in 1918

-- Actor Charles Bronson in 1921

-- Conductor/composer John Barry in 1933

-- Entertainer Ken Berry in 1933

-- 1988 Democratic presidential nominee/former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis in 1933 (age 88)

-- British pop singer Lulu, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie, in 1948 (age 73)

-- Fashion magazine editor Anna Wintour in 1949 (age 72)

-- Comedian Roseanne Barr in 1952 (age 69)

-- Comedian Dennis Miller in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Kate Capshaw in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Kathy Kinney in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor Dolph Lundgren in 1957 (age 64)

-- Russian Olympic figure skater Evgeni Plushenko in 1982 (age 39)

-- Model/actor Gemma Ward in 1987 (age 34)

-- Football player/activist Colin Kaepernick in 1987 (age 34)

-- Activist Elizabeth Smart in 1987 (age 34)

-- Television personality Kendall Jenner in 1995 (age 26)

