Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean

Dolly Parton posted a rare photo with Carl Thomas Dean, her husband of 55 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton is giving a rare glimpse of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean. The 75-year-old country music star shared a throwback photo Tuesday featuring Dean, her husband of 55 years. Advertisement

The picture shows Parton and Dean holding hands while outside at night. Parton Photoshopped the image to have Dean wearing a "Dolly" t-shirt.

"Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" Parton captioned the post.

Parton and Dean married in May 1966 and renewed their vows on their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016. The couple keep their relationship private, with Dean largely out of the spotlight.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2020, Parton confirmed that some people don't believe Dean exists because he is so rarely seen.

"A lot of people have thought that through the years, because he does not want to be in the spotlight at all," Parton said. "It's just not who he is. He's like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute's peace and he's right about that."

"I've always respected and appreciated that in him and I've always tried to keep him out of the limelight as much as I can," she added. "He said, 'I didn't choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together.' And we do and we have."

Parton surprised Dean for his 79th birthday in July by recreating her 1978 Playboy cover.

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," she said. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that."

