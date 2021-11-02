Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 2, 2021 / 1:27 PM

Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart said she will marry her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart is engaged to be married.

The 31-year-old actress said on Tuesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show that she will marry her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Advertisement

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well," she added. "We're marrying, it's happening."

Stewart and Meyer were first linked in August 2019. The couple made their relationship Instagram official that October with a photobooth picture of them kissing.

Advertisement

Meyer posted a tribute to Stewart while celebrating the actress' birthday in April.

"Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off," she wrote.

Stewart previously dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, singer St. Vincent and model Stella Maxwell.

Stewart will next star in the Princess Diana biopic Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín. The film co-stars Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall and Sean Harris, and opens in theaters Friday.

Read More

Kristen Stewart struggles with royal divorce in 'Spencer' trailer Tessa Thompson went 'wombat crawling' while filming 'Thor 4' in Australia Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Station Eleven' teaser shows pandemic and aftermath
TV // 1 minute ago
'Station Eleven' teaser shows pandemic and aftermath
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the teaser trailer for "Station Eleven" on Tuesday. The limited series premieres Dec. 16.
2AM shares 'Should've Known,' 'No Good in Good-bye' live videos
Music // 1 hour ago
2AM shares 'Should've Known,' 'No Good in Good-bye' live videos
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group 2AM released live music videos for "Should've Known" and "No Good in Good-bye," two songs from its EP "Ballad 21 F/W."
Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson set for 'It's a Wonderful Life' table read
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson set for 'It's a Wonderful Life' table read
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill and more will star in a table read of classic holiday film "It's a Wonderful Life," which will benefit the Ed Asner Family Center.
Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. will star with Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer," a biopic about American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.
'The Simpsons' to celebrate Disney+ Day with new short 'Plusaversary'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'The Simpsons' to celebrate Disney+ Day with new short 'Plusaversary'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "The Simpsons" will be celebrating Disney+ Day with a new animated short titled "The Simpsons in Plusaversary!"
Ed Sheeran 'all clear' to perform on 'SNL' after COVID-19
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Ed Sheeran 'all clear' to perform on 'SNL' after COVID-19
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will perform Nov. 6 on "Saturday Night Live" after testing positive for COVID-19 in October.
Cardi B to host American Music Awards
Music // 3 hours ago
Cardi B to host American Music Awards
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "WAP" rapper Cardi B will host the American Music Awards for the first time in November.
Ciara Renée to take on the role of Jenna in Broadway's 'Waitress'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Ciara Renée to take on the role of Jenna in Broadway's 'Waitress'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ciara Renée will be taking on the lead role of Jenna in Broadway's "Waitress" starting on Nov. 29.
Reports: 'Outer Banks' stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline split up
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Reports: 'Outer Banks' stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline split up
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who play John B and Sarah on "Outer Banks," have reportedly broken up after a year of dating.
'Morbius': Jared Leto blurs the line between hero and villain in new trailer
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Morbius': Jared Leto blurs the line between hero and villain in new trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Jared Leto is a super-powered vampire who is fighting his urge to hunt and consume blood in the new trailer for "Morbius."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement