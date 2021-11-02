Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: k.d. lang, Nelly

k.d Lang performs during the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on February 16, 2020. The singer turns 60 on November 2. File Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734

-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755

-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795

-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865

-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913

-- Actor June Squibb in 1929 (age 92)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Australian tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 87)

-- Columnist/commentator/GOP presidential candidate Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 83)

-- Author Shere Hite in 1942

-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 79)

-- Country-rock singer/songwriter J.D. Souther in 1945 (age 76)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author Dale Brown in 1956 (age 65)

-- Singer k.d. lang in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 55)

-- GOP presidential candidate and 45th governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 48)

-- Rapper Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 47)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 23)