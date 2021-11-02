Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 2, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: k.d. lang, Nelly

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: k.d. lang, Nelly
k.d Lang performs during the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on February 16, 2020. The singer turns 60 on November 2. File Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734

-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755

-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795

-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865

-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913

-- Actor June Squibb in 1929 (age 92)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Australian tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 87)

-- Columnist/commentator/GOP presidential candidate Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 83)

-- Author Shere Hite in 1942

-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 79)

-- Country-rock singer/songwriter J.D. Souther in 1945 (age 76)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author Dale Brown in 1956 (age 65)

-- Singer k.d. lang in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 55)

-- GOP presidential candidate and 45th governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker in 1967 (age 54)

Advertisement

-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 48)

-- Rapper Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 47)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 23)

Read More

'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'

Latest Headlines

Andrew Neiderman: All V.C. Andrews books explore family and pain
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Andrew Neiderman: All V.C. Andrews books explore family and pain
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Andrew Neiderman says the gothic novels he has been penning as V.C. Andrews for more than three decades honor the original author's fascination with damaged people and the distinctive places in which they live.
'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
TV // 8 hours ago
'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Schitt's Creek" veterans Dan and Eugene Levy have signed on to star in separate new shows.
The Miz dropped from 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 5 hours ago
The Miz dropped from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- WWE icon The Miz was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 on Monday night.
Jeffrey Donovan to star in 'Law & Order' revival
TV // 6 hours ago
Jeffrey Donovan to star in 'Law & Order' revival
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Burn Notice" alum Jeffrey Donovan will play a New York Police Department detective in NBC's upcoming revival of "Law & Order."
Chris Pratt to lend his voice to Garfield the cat in animated movie
Movies // 7 hours ago
Chris Pratt to lend his voice to Garfield the cat in animated movie
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "The Lego Movie," "Jurassic World" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt has signed on to voice the iconic cat character, "Garfield," in a film.
'A Boy Called Christmas' discovers elves in Netflix trailer
Movies // 11 hours ago
'A Boy Called Christmas' discovers elves in Netflix trailer
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for their holiday movie "A Boy Called Christmas" on Monday. The trailer shows young Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) set out to find the elf kingdom.
Seventeen performs 'Rock with You' in live session video
Music // 13 hours ago
Seventeen performs 'Rock with You' in live session video
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a live performance video of "Rock with You," the title track from its EP "Attacca."
'Top Gear' Season 31 to premiere Nov. 23 on BBC America
TV // 14 hours ago
'Top Gear' Season 31 to premiere Nov. 23 on BBC America
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Top Gear," a motoring series featuring Chris Harris, Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness, will return on BBC America and AMC+ in November.
'The Masked Singer' to embark on 50-city live tour summer 2022
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'The Masked Singer' to embark on 50-city live tour summer 2022
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents announced on Monday that "The Masked Singer National Tour will perform in 50 cities from May 28 - July 30, 2022.
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Moonfall," a new sci-fi action disaster film from "Independence Day" director Roland Emmerich, will open in theaters in February 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Dune' tops North American box office for a 2nd weekend
'Dune' tops North American box office for a 2nd weekend
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
'Real Housewives of Dubai' coming to Bravo in 2022
'Real Housewives of Dubai' coming to Bravo in 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement