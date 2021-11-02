Trending
Nov. 2, 2021

Ed Sheeran 'all clear' to perform on 'SNL' after COVID-19

By Annie Martin
Ed Sheeran will perform Nov. 6 on "Saturday Night Live" after testing positive for COVID-19 in October. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will be able to perform on Saturday Night Live this week as planned.

The 30-year-old singer said Tuesday that he's completed his COVID-19 quarantine after testing positive for the virus in October.

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine," Sheeran wrote.

"Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x," he said.

Sheeran announced Oct. 24 that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran said at the time.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone," he said.

In addition to SNL, Sheeran is slated to appear on Friday's episode of CBeebies Bedtime Story to read a book about stuttering.

Sheeran performed during a pre-taped appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk last week.

