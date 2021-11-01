Advertisement
Nov. 1, 2021 / 8:24 AM

Lil Nas X, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner post Halloween costume photos

By Wade Sheridan
Lil Nas X and other celebrities posted pictures of their Halloween costumes on social media. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and other celebrities posted photos on Instagram of their Halloween costumes.

Lil Nas X dressed up as both Voldemort from the Harry Potter series and as basketball player Seth Powers from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

"He who must be called by your name," the rapper captioned his Voldemort photos.

Jonas and Turner paid tribute to 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie and were joined by Turner's The Staircase co-star Olivia DeJonge.

DeJonge dressed up as Lizzie McGuire, with Jonas as pop star Paolo and Turner as singer Isabella Parigi.

"Have you ever seen such a beautiful night?" Jonas captioned the image.

Chrissy Teigen, husband John Legend and their kids, 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles, dressed up as The Addams Family together.

Katy Perry wore a vaccine costume and was joined by her fiancé Orlando Bloom who dressed up as a doctor.

"Stay safe guys," Perry said.

Lizzo dressed as Grogu from Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The character is also known as Baby Yoda.

"A representative from Grogu's publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night. 'Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *Jedi hand wave*," Lizzo said next to photos of herself drinking and having a good time as Grogu.

Kelsea Ballerini portrayed restaurateur Guy Fieri.

"Flavortown USA #happyhalloween @guyfieri," Ballerini said.

Cardi B joined her 3-year-old daughter Kulture to dress up as matching witches.

"WE PUT A SPELL ON YOU NOW YOU'RE OURS," Cardi B said.

Niecy Nash dressed up as Kelly Rowland, with her wife Jessica Betts as Nelly from the music video for "Dilemma."

"It's a DILEMMA!!!," Nash said.

Saweetie dressed up as Catwoman and paid homage to Halle Berry's 2004 Catwoman film. Saweetie uploaded a comedic video of herself meeting Berry while in costume.

"Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it," Saweetie said.

