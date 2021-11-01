Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 7:27 AM

Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle

By Wade Sheridan
Google is paying homage to Native American fiber artist, weaver and potter the late We:wa with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Native American fiber artist, weaver and potter the late We:wa in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

The late We:wa was born of the Donashi:kwi or Badger clan and was a child of the Bit'chi:kwe or Dogwood clan around 1849 in Zuni Pueblo, a community located in what is now New Mexico.

Google noted that the Zuni tribe discouraged the company from speaking of community members who have passed on within the present tense, so "the late We:wa" is used out of respect for their memory and spirit.

Google's homepage features artwork of the late We:wa by Zuni Pueblo guest artist Mallery Quetawki. The Doodle is interactive with users able to play a weaving game that involves dragging yarn.

The late We:wa was a Łamana, the recognized third gender in the Zuni tribe outside of the male-female binary system. They learned a number of skills done by both men and women and after years of training, the late We:wa became one of the first Zuni craftspeople to sell ceramics and woven goods to non-Indigenous people.

This led to Indigenous crafts being appreciated as fine art in the U.S. The late We:wa was also a spiritual leader in the community and traveled with anthropologists James and Matilda Stevenson to Washington, D.C., in 1885. The late We:wa asked government officials to protect Zuni lands and culture from settlers.

They then returned to Zuni Pueblo where they spent their life as an artist and community leader.

"Today, the late We:wa's legacy lives on in the approximately 10,000 Zuni people who safeguard the rich tapestry of Zuni heritage and retain one of the most uninterrupted and cultural lineages of modern Indigenous tribal communities in the U.S.," Google said.

Google also released a video that details the Doodle's creation.

