Nov. 1, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 1: Anthony Ramos, Matt Jones

By UPI Staff
Anthony Ramos arrives on the red carpet at the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery in New York City on October 22, 2018. The actor turns 30 on November 1. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Journalist/novelist Stephen Crane in 1871

-- Journalist James Kilpatrick in 1920

-- Actor Betsy Palmer in 1926

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Al Arbour in 1932

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Gary Player in 1935 (age 86)

-- Hustler publisher Larry Flynt in 1942

-- Musician/politician Kinky Friedman in 1944 (age 77)

-- Country singer Lyle Lovett in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Rachel Ticotin in 1958 (age 63)

-- Apple CEO Tim Cook in 1960 (age 61)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Rock musician Anthony Kiedis in 1962 (age 59)

-- Rock drummer Rick Allen in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Toni Collette in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Jenny McCarthy in 1972 (age 49)

-- Founder of Feministing Jessica Valenti in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Matt Jones in 1981 (age 40)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Natalia Tena in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Penn Badgley in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Anthony Ramos in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Max Burkholder in 1997 (age 24)

-- Actor Alex Wolff in 1997 (age 24)

-- Actor Hudson Yang in 2003 (age 18)

