Original 'Buffy' actress Kristy Swanson hospitalized with COVID-19

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Actress Kristy Swanson, who starred as the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer in a 1992 movie, has been hospitalized in New Jersey with COVID-19, she revealed on social media Monday.
"Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital," Swanson, a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccination efforts, wrote in a Twitter post. "I'm still here with pneumonia, I'm on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I'm in good spirits and in great hands."
"I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs," she tweeted. "So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don't clot. I'm ok."
Swanson, 51, was originally cast as Buffy in a film written by Joss Whedon -- his first full-length feature -- and directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui, both of whom went on to create the popular Buffy spin-off TV series that ran for five seasons on the WB Network with Sarah Michelle Gellar in the title role.