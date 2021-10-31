Advertisement
Oct. 31, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Peter Jackson, Dan Rather

By UPI Staff
Peter Jackson attends the red carpet arrivals at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019. The filmmaker turns 60 on October 31. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Dutch painter Jan Vermeer in 1632

-- Pope Clement XIV in 1705

-- English poet John Keats in 1795

-- Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low in 1860

-- Gen. Chiang Kai-shek, the first leader of Nationalist China, in 1887

-- Actor/singer Ethel Waters in 1896

-- Actor Lee Grant in 1925 (age 96)

-- Astronaut Michael Collins in 1930

-- Former TV news anchorman Dan Rather in 1931 (age 90)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor/director Michael Landon in 1936

-- Folk singer/songwriter Tom Paxton in 1937 (age 84)

-- Actor David Ogden Stiers in 1942

-- Actor Brian Doyle-Murray in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Stephen Rea in 1946 (age 75)

-- Actor Deidre Hall in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor John Candy in 1950

-- Olympic gold medal marathon runner Frank Shorter in 1947 (age 74)

-- Broadcaster Jane Pauley in 1950 (age 71)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Architect Zaha Hadid in 1950

-- Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell in 1957 (age 64)

-- New Zealand director/producer Peter Jackson in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Rob Schneider in 1963 (age 58)

-- Rapper Ad-Rock, born Adam Horovitz, in 1966 (age 55)

-- Rapper Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Piper Perabo in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Vanessa Marano in 1992 (age 29)

-- Actor Letitia Wright in 1993 (age 28)

-- Actor Sydney Park in 1997 (age 24)

-- Singer Willow Smith in 2000 (age 21)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

