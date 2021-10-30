Trending
Oct. 30, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Harry Hamlin, Ivanka Trump

By UPI Staff
Harry Hamlin arrives on the orange carpet for the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California on May 10, 2019. The actor turns 70 on October 30. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- John Adams, second president of the United States, in 1735

-- Poet Ezra Pound in 1885

-- Actor Ruth Gordon in 1896

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Terry in 1898

-- Journalist Robert Caro in 1935 (age 86)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Grace Slick in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor/director Henry Winkler in 1945 (age 76)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- News correspondent Andrea Mitchell in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock musician Chris Slade in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock musician Timothy B. Schmit in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Harry Hamlin in 1951 (age 70)

-- Actor Kevin Pollak in 1957 (age 64)

-- Rock musician Gavin Rossdale in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Nia Long in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Matthew Morrison in 1978 (age 43)

-- Businesswoman/former first daughter Ivanka Trump in 1981 (age 40)

File Photo Stefani Reynolds/UPI
-- Actor Clemence Poesy in 1982 (age 39)

-- Model/actor Eva Marcille in 1984 (age 37)

-- Model Ashley Graham in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Janel Parrish in 1988 (age 33)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin in 1989 (age 32)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

