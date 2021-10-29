What to stream this weekend: 'Colin in Black and White,' 'Doctor Who' S13

"Colin in Black and White" narrator and co-creator Colin Kaepernick arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 6, 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Colin Kaepernick's life is explored in Colin in Black & White, Jodie Whittaker begins her final season of Doctor Who and Paranormal Activity returns with a new film this weekend. In addition, Swagger looks into the world of youth basketball, Army of the Dead gets a prequel titled Army of Thieves and Mystery Inc. looks back at the history of Scooby Doo. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' -- Paramount+

Paramount+ presents the first new Paranormal Activity film in six years, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Margot (Emily Bender) finds out about her distant relatives through an online DNA test and travels to visit them in Amish country where she uncovers terrifying secrets. William Eubank directs.

'Army of Thieves' -- Netflix

Mathias Schweighöfer returns as German safecracker Ludwig Dieter in this Army of the Dead prequel, titled Army of Thieves, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Ludwig will be leading a group of aspiring thieves on a heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse. Schweighöfer also directs. Co-stars include Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Free, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen and Peter Simonischek.

TV

'Colin in Black and White' -- Netflix

Former NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick is the subject of this mini-series, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Jaden Michael stars as a young Kaepernick during his formative high school years with Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his parents Rick and Tessa. Kaepernick narrates the series, which hails from director and executive producer Ava DuVernay.

'Fairfax' -- Amazon Prime Video

Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim and Jaboukie Young White provide voices in Fairfax, a new adult animated comedy series, which comes Friday to Amazon Prime Video. Fairfax follows four middle school best friends on their quest for clout in Los Angeles. Guest stars include Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Rob Delaney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, John Leguizamo and Colton Dunn.

'Swagger' -- Apple TV+

O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Tristan Mack Wilds star in basketball drama series Swagger, which premieres Friday with three episodes on Apple TV+. Swagger is inspired by the experiences of NBA star Kevin Durant and explores the world of youth basketball, their players, families and coaches. Off the court, the show also presents what it's like to grow up in America.

'Scooby Doo, Where Are You Now!' -- The CW

Scooby Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne and Velma sit down with host Janel Parrish to discuss the history of the Scooby Doo series in the animated special Scooby Doo, Where Are You Now!, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW. Scooby and the gang will also have to solve a mystery during the special as they look back at over 50 years of history.

'Doctor Who' Season 13 -- BBC America

Jodie Whittaker begins her final season as the Time Lord in Doctor Who Season 13, which begins Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on BBC America. The season premiere is Halloween themed and will feature an ancient evil breaking free. Whittaker will be joined by Mandip Gill as Yaz and comedian John Bishop as new character Dan in Season 13.