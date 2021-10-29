Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 29, 2021 / 8:20 AM

Matthew Perry to discuss 'Friends,' struggle with addiction in new memoir

By Annie Martin
Matthew Perry to discuss 'Friends,' struggle with addiction in new memoir
Matthew Perry, an actor who played Chandler Bing on "Friends," will release a memoir in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Former Friends star Matthew Perry is writing a memoir.

Macmillan's Flatiron Books confirmed Thursday that it acquired the rights to Perry's first book.

Advertisement

In the memoir, Perry, 52, will take readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of Friends while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. The book is described as "candid, self-aware" and "unflinchingly honest," while retaining Perry's humor.

"There has been so much written about me by others in the past," Perry told People. "I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me."

Flatiron Books publisher Megan Lynch will edit the memoir, which will be published in fall 2022.

"We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something -- and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew's book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division," Lynch said in a statement to Deadline.

Perry played Chandler Bing on Friends, which aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2002. The series co-starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Advertisement

Perry and the Friends cast reunited in the spring for a HBO Max special.

Earlier this week, the stars of Friends mourned the death of actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther.

Read More

'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter' 'Black-ish': Michelle Obama to appear in eighth and final season Reports: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik split amid family dispute What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Camila Cabello releases 'Oh Na Na' with Myke Towers, Tainy
Music // 19 minutes ago
Camila Cabello releases 'Oh Na Na' with Myke Towers, Tainy
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello released the new single "Oh Na Na" with rapper Myke Towers and producer Tainy.
Ed Sheeran goes on a desert adventure in 'Overpass Graffiti' music video
Music // 30 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran goes on a desert adventure in 'Overpass Graffiti' music video
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran is stranded in the desert in his latest music video for "Overpass Graffiti."
Chrissy Teigen snuggles puppies during Pup Quiz game on 'Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 43 minutes ago
Chrissy Teigen snuggles puppies during Pup Quiz game on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen played a game on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" where the winner of each round got a puppy to snuggle.
Jay-Z, Netflix release soundtrack for Western 'The Harder They Fall'
Music // 1 hour ago
Jay-Z, Netflix release soundtrack for Western 'The Harder They Fall'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Jay-Z and Netflix have released the soundtrack for upcoming Western film "The Harder They Fall," which features new songs from the entrepreneur and rapper.
'Black-ish': Michelle Obama to appear in eighth and final season
TV // 1 hour ago
'Black-ish': Michelle Obama to appear in eighth and final season
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama will guest star in Season 8 of the ABC series "Black-ish."
'Drag Race Italia' introduces new queens for first season
TV // 2 hours ago
'Drag Race Italia' introduces new queens for first season
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Drag Race Italia" is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on the first season of the upcoming reality series.
Reports: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik split amid family dispute
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Reports: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik split amid family dispute
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up following Malik's alleged conflict with Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid.
Ana de Armas in talks to star in 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Ana de Armas in talks to star in 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas is in talks to take on the lead role in Lionsgate's upcoming "John Wick" spinoff film titled "Ballerina."
Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Winona Ryder, Tracee Ellis Ross
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Winona Ryder, Tracee Ellis Ross
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Actor Wynona Ryder turns 50 and actor Tracee Ellis Ross turns 49, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 29.
Safecracker Dieter gets own adventure in Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' prequel
Movies // 6 hours ago
Safecracker Dieter gets own adventure in Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' prequel
NEW YORK, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Ludwig Dieter is getting his own romantic comedy/heist flick, "Army of Thieves," which premieres Friday on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
Tayshia Adams on dating 'Bachelor' men: 'I kinda dodged a bullet'
Tayshia Adams on dating 'Bachelor' men: 'I kinda dodged a bullet'
Cristiano Ronaldo expecting twins with Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo expecting twins with Georgina Rodriguez
Tom Felton, Pete Davidson join 'Harry Potter' game show
Tom Felton, Pete Davidson join 'Harry Potter' game show
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement