Oct. 29, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Winona Ryder, Tracee Ellis Ross

By UPI Staff
Winona Ryder arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 50 on October 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Singer/composer Daniel Decatur Emmett, who wrote the words and music for "Dixie," in 1815

-- Comedian/singer Fanny Brice in 1891

-- Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels in 1897

-- Political cartoonist Bill Mauldin in 1921

-- Former Liberian President/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 1938 (age 83)

-- Painter Bob Ross in 1942

-- English rock musician Denny Laine in 1944 (age 77)

-- Singer Melba Moore in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Richard Dreyfuss in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Kate Jackson in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Dan Castellaneta in 1957 (age 64)

-- Journalist David Remnick in 1958 (age 63)

-- Actor Finola Hughes in 1959 (age 62)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Randy Jackson in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Joely Fisher in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Winona Ryder in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Tracee Ellis Ross in 1972 (age 49)

-- actor Gabrielle Union in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Ben Foster in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Derek Theler in 1986 (age 35)

-- Singer Tove Lo, born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, in 1987 (age 34)

