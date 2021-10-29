Chrissy Teigen snuggles puppies during Pup Quiz game on 'Tonight Show'

Chrissy Teigen played a game on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" where the winner of each round got a puppy to snuggle. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen snuggled puppies during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 35-year-old model and television personality was a guest on Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Advertisement

Teigen and host Jimmy Fallon played Pup Game, a trivia game with creepy-themed questions, such as the technical name for a group of bats.

The winner of each round got to snuggle puppies dressed up in Halloween costumes. Teigen and Fallon went into the final round with two and four puppies, respectively, but Fallon piled them all on Teigen at the end.

In the interview, Teigen shared her love for the Halloween treat candy corn.

"You know, people on Twitter love to be mad at candy corn, and I had typed out a tweet where I said, 'I don't know, guys. I kind of like it.' And when I say 'kind of,' I really like candy corn," the star said.

"I had typed this out, and then I was like, 'I can't say this. It's too controversial,'" she added with a laugh. "Like, it really is. Of all the things I've done."

Teigen appeared on Today earlier this week, where she shared that she is 100 days sober following her cyberbullying controversy.

"I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed. I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better," she said.