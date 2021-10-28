Trending
Regina King honored with handprint, footprint ceremony

By Danielle Haynes
Regina King honored with handprint, footprint ceremony
Regina King participates in a handprint and footprint ceremony immortalizing her in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Oscar and Emmy award- winning actor Regina King said it was a "surreal moment" to have her handprints and footprints immortalized in front of Hollywood's iconic TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday.

The Jerry Maguire and The Harder They Fall star got her hands a little dirty as she joined the fellow Hollywood royalty Cicely Tyson, Humphrey Bogart, John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe.

"It's really hard to put into words," King told those in attendance. "It's kind of a surreal moment. I'm just filled with a lot of gratitude."

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who directed August 28th, a documentary short featuring King, spoke at the event.

"My heart is filled knowing that millions of people who visit this location every year will forever know your name among the Hollywood greats and they may feel compelled to pursue their passion as you have," DuVernay said.

King inscribed a quote on her slab of concrete -- "No place like home" -- a reference to the title of the first episode of the TV series 227, her first acting job on camera.

"This kind of hit me ... differently because ... it's the city that I'm born and bred in and I'm forever here," she said.

"This is home and I'm gonna be home forever and ever and ever and ever and ever and there's nothing anyone can do about it but smile and take a picture with it."

King won the 2019 Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, and has won four Primetime Emmy Awards for her roles in American Crime, Seven Seconds and Watchmen. She won the BET Awards' Best Actress award four times for A Cinderella Story, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, Ray and If Beale Street Could Talk.

In addition to her acting roles, King has directed several television episodes and produced and directed the Amazon movie One Night in Miami ... .

