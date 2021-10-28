Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 28, 2021 / 10:25 AM

Kelly Osbourne celebrates 37th birthday, 5 months sober

By Annie Martin
Kelly Osbourne celebrates 37th birthday, 5 months sober
Kelly Osbourne voiced her gratitude while celebrating five months of sobriety on her 37th birthday. File Photo by Gary Hershorn/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Kelly Osbourne was feeling grateful on her 37th birthday.

The television personality celebrated her birthday and five months of sobriety Wednesday.

Advertisement

Osbourne shared a playful selfie on Instagram that showed her birthday cake in the background and a screenshot of a notice showing the length of her sobriety.

"Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming!" she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Actress Kate Beckinsale and Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi showed love for Osbourne in the comments.

"Happy birthday mawma! Miss ur pretty face," Polizzi wrote.

Osbourne said on Instagram Stories in April that she had relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety.

"I relapsed," the star said. "Not proud of it, but I am back on track."

"I am sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but I've learned it truly is just one day at a time," she added. "Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."

Osbourne previously said in August 2018 that relapse if "one of the hardest things we face as an open addict who has gone through the program and turned their life around."

Osbourne is the daughter of singer Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. She and her family appeared on the MTV reality series The Osbournes.

Read More

'The Wheel of Time' trailer shows Rosamund Pike wield magic as Moiraine 'Elite' renewed for Season 6, more 'Short Stories' coming in December Adam Levine voices love, respect for fans after onstage incident What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Wheel of Time' trailer shows Rosamund Pike wield magic as Moiraine
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Wheel of Time' trailer shows Rosamund Pike wield magic as Moiraine
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "The Wheel of Time," a new series based on the Robert Jordan fantasy book series, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in November.
Elton John talks friendship with Stevie Wonder, John Lennon on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 hour ago
Elton John talks friendship with Stevie Wonder, John Lennon on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Elton John discussed his friendships with Stevie Wonder and the late John Lennon while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Elite' renewed for Season 6, more 'Short Stories' coming in December
TV // 1 hour ago
'Elite' renewed for Season 6, more 'Short Stories' coming in December
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Elite," a Spanish series starring Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, will return for a sixth season.
Dan Levy says 'Ew, David' catchphrase will 'haunt' him for the rest of his life
TV // 1 hour ago
Dan Levy says 'Ew, David' catchphrase will 'haunt' him for the rest of his life
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Dan Levy discussed the "Ew, David" catchphrase from "Schitt's Creek" and his latest book on the series while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Saweetie to host 2021 MTV EMAs
Music // 3 hours ago
Saweetie to host 2021 MTV EMAs
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Saweetie has been selected to host the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.
AEW 'Dynamite': The Elite battles Dark Order, CM Punk takes on Bobby Fish
TV // 3 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': The Elite battles Dark Order, CM Punk takes on Bobby Fish
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Elite took on Dark Order in a eight-man tag team match that featured each wrestler wearing a Halloween costume in the main event of AEW "Dynamite."
Wes Anderson: 'Dispatch' celebrates French cinema, journalists
Movies // 7 hours ago
Wes Anderson: 'Dispatch' celebrates French cinema, journalists
NEW YORK, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Writer-director Wes Anderson says his latest big-screen comedy, "The French Dispatch," celebrates French cinema, the New Yorker magazine and journalists everywhere.
What to binge: Horror movies for Halloween weekend
Movies // 7 hours ago
What to binge: Horror movies for Halloween weekend
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Halloween is on Sunday, so you have all weekend to watch horror movies. Here are some recommendations for all the streaming services.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Joaquin Phoenix, Julia Roberts
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Joaquin Phoenix, Julia Roberts
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Actor Joaquin Phoenix turns 47 and actor Julia Roberts turns 54, among the famous birthdays Oct. 28.
First 'South Park' special 'Post COVID' premieres Nov. 25 on Paramount+
TV // 18 hours ago
First 'South Park' special 'Post COVID' premieres Nov. 25 on Paramount+
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the first of 14 "South Park" specials premieres Nov. 25 on the streaming service. Another special will follow in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
'Lightyear' teaser: Chris Evans takes off in Buzz Lightyear origin story
'Lightyear' teaser: Chris Evans takes off in Buzz Lightyear origin story
Adam Levine voices love, respect for fans after onstage incident
Adam Levine voices love, respect for fans after onstage incident
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement